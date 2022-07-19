Opinion: Potential Preston swoop for Chelsea man could make sense for all involved

It has already been a productive summer transfer window for Preston North End in certain positions.

Freddie Woodman and David Cornell have both come in to end the shortage of goalkeepers at the club, while Ben Woodman and Robbie Brady have arrived to add some attacking impetus to their midfield.

However, there is still work to be done if manager Ryan Lowe is to have a fully competitive squad at his disposal, and it seems the club are indeed looking to get those deals done.

One of the next potential targets for the Lancashire club appears to be Dujon Sterling, with reports from Lancashire Live claiming that North End are interested in the Chelsea right-back.

It has also been suggested that the 22-year-old could be open to a loan move elsewhere next season, and it could be argued that a temporary spell at Deepdale for the defender, could work well for all involved.

Which ten of these 25 Preston North End facts are fake?

1 of 25 PNE WERE FOUNDED IN 1880 REAL FAKE

For Preston, the addition of a new right-back feels crucial ahead of the start of the new season. Sepp van den Berg’s loan from Liverpool has ended, while Joe Rafferty has also moved on, and Matthew Olosunde has been transfer listed.

The addition of Sterling would therefore provide North End with some important reinforcement on that side of their defence.

Indeed, the 22-year-old has been a solid option during previous loan spells in the Championship with Wigan Athletic and Blackpool, suggesting he would be a reliable option for Preston in the second-tier.

Given those previous stints in the Championship came with two of Preston’s local rivals, Sterling ought to be familiar with the area he would be based in if this move was to happen, which could help him to settle in and hit the ground running quickly at Deepdale.

For Sterling himself, this would offer him yet another opportunity to continue his development in senior football with regular first-team action, something he may struggle to get at Chelsea given the form of Reece James at right-back.

That could certainly be important for Sterling, given he is about to enter the final year of his contract with Chelsea, who do have the option to extend that deal by a further 12 months.

Playing regularly, as he surely would do for Preston, would therefore give him the best chance of earning a new deal next summer, be that at Stamford Bridge, or with another club.

The form he is able to produce during any loan spell next season, could also be helpful for Chelsea, in terms of providing them with a significant and useful indicator of whether or not extending Sterling’s contract at Stamford Bridge beyond the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

With all that in mind, there is certainly an argument to be made for all concerned to be pushing for this deal to be completed.

As a result, it does feel as though it may not be a huge surprise if Sterling is back in the North West, but this time wearing a Preston North End shirt, in the not too distant future.