Opinion: Potential Blackburn Rovers switch could be the reset that 24-year old transfer target needs

Todd Cantwell has been linked with a move to Blackburn Rovers for this summer.

The playmaker has had a difficult couple of years, and Rovers themselves are in the middle of a restructuring of the club.

That makes this a quite interesting prospective transfer and could be one of the more important deals of the current transfer window.

Cantwell is just coming off the back of quite a disappointing campaign for both Norwich City and even Bournemouth.

His time at Carrow Road came to an abrupt end in January when he was sent on loan to the Cherries.

Dean Smith arrived as the club’s newest manager, replacing Daniel Farke in November.

The 24-year old managed only two Premier League starts after that, playing in a 2-1 win over Southampton and a 2-0 loss to Aston Villa, with a further substitute appearance coming in a 1-0 loss to Manchester United.

Bournemouth was seen as an ideal destination as it was believed Cantwell would fit well into Scott Parker’s progressive, possession-heavy attacking side.

But he managed only 11 Championship appearances, starting eight times.

That was an underwhelming return for a player who was expected to become a Premier League calibre midfielder by now.

A permanent move away from Norwich now looks to be the ideal scenario and second division football will have to be the goal.

Blackburn themselves have now appointed a new director of football and a new manager ahead of the upcoming season.

Gregg Broughton and Jon Dahl Tomasson will have to work together to build a team capable of competing well in the Championship.

It will likely be a transitional campaign for the club, with the likes of Tyrhys Dolan, Ben Brereton Diaz, Joe Rothwell and Darragh Lenihan all potentially or definitely leaving this summer.

Literally 99% of Blackburn Rovers fans should be scoring 28/28 on this quiz – Can you?

1 of 28 In what year were Blackburn formed? 1875 1880 1895 1900

All four of those players were important to Tony Mowbray’s squad, but will now have to be replaced in some way.

Cantwell could be the catalyst to bring in the next true Blackburn side.

At 24 he is still capable of developing his game into a top talent so he has long-term potential value.

He is also obviously quite talented, so tapping into that will be a must for Tomasson if this move does happen.

And perhaps a fresh change of scenery at a permanent new club could be exactly what Cantwell needs to get his career back on track.