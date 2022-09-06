Opinion: Portsmouth unearthing 23-year-old’s Huddersfield Town best could be crucial for Danny Cowley

Josh Koroma joined Portsmouth during last week’s deadline day, on loan from Championship side Huddersfield Town.

Portsmouth have added a raft of new attacking players this summer, with the likes of Colby Bishop, Owen Dale, Dane Scarlett, and Joe Pigott all recruited to their forward line.

This follows Marcus Harness’ departure to Ipswich Town – a player considered to be one of the best attacking players in the division by most.

The move surprised many, as Portsmouth were selling to a potential promotion rival instead of selling a division up, which most expected.

Pompey have chosen the scattergun approach of replacing Harness, they hope that across multiple players he will be replaced in the aggregate with a variety of different types of attacker, but the best of the lot? It could very well be Koroma.

Koroma, 23, had fallen out of favour at Huddersfield. He still played a role last season as his side finished in the play-offs, but it wasn’t as predominant as his role the season prior.

Last season he played in 38 games in all competitions, with five goals and three assists. Whereas, in the 20/21 season he picked up eight goals and two assists in just 21 games, as his season was marred by injury. Unfortunate, as for many he was seen as Huddersfield’s talisman that season.

Unfortunately, his career has stagnated, but if he is capable of this a division higher, then League One should be a walk in the park for him. Danny Cowley is exactly the sort of manager to reinvigorate his career.

Cowley will know all about him having previously coached the attacking-midfielder at Huddersfield briefly, but it was the season after he departed when Koroma really caught fire. Speaking on Portsmouth’s official website, he said: “Josh is a boy we obviously know very well and he’s had an excellent career to date, but is still very young.”

He got off to a fabulous start on his debut, with a lovely turn and sharp pass in the channel for Scarlett’s second, and what was eventually the winning goal. A glimpse into what he could do, perhaps.

Cowley added: “Josh has real pace and power. He loves to dribble, while he’s a clean striker of the ball.”

His profile is exactly that, and through his direct dribbling and ball-carrying, with his eye for goal, and his experience already against higher quality opposition? This could be a match made in heaven.

If he can recapture the old him, Portsmouth could be looking at having one of the best players in the division. It’s one of the best pieces of business in League One so far.