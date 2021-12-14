Opinion: Portsmouth should test League Two club’s resolve with January bid for prolific 25-year-old as striker search intensifies

After a 4-0 defeat to Ipswich Town at Fratton Park in mid-October, the alarm bells were ringing for Danny Cowley and his job was being called into question as Portsmouth manager just seven months after taking charge.

Fast forward a couple of months though and things are on the right track once again as Pompey push for promotion to the Championship once again.

The south coast club are unbeaten in nine League One matches, with six of those being victories.

Pompey have always had aspirations to climb up the league again and with talented players such as Marcus Harness, Joe Morrell and Ronan Curtis there’s a talent pool in the playing squad to match that ambition.

There does feel like there’s one thing missing though and that’s the lack of a prolific out-and-out striker – despite the fact that attacking midfielder Marcus Harness has nine League One goals for the campaign.

Quiz: What club did Portsmouth sign each of these 29 players from?

1 of 29 Which club was Jake Eastwood signed from? Derby County Sheffield United Coventry City West Brom

In Cowley’s 3-5-2 that he’s currently deploying, natural wide player Ronan Curtis is being used up-front with George Hirst as John Marquis returns to full fitness, but the latter only has four goals to his name in 17 appearances this season.

Cowley has made no secret of his desire for a new forward in the upcoming January transfer window, with Notts County’s Kyle Wootton on his wish-list.

The 25-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and could be available for cheaper than normal, but look up one tier from the National League and there’s another player in fine form whose deal is expiring in the summer.

That player is Newport County’s Dom Telford, who is perhaps the most prolific forward on British shores at this very moment.

Like Wootton, Telford is 25 years old and for a player who still has a lot of his career left to play he’s been well-travelled.

He came through the Blackpool youth ranks and made 14 appearances for their first-team before being snapped up by Stoke City – then of the Premier League.

Telford didn’t make the grade in Staffordshire though, spending time on loan at Bristol Rovers before heading back north to Bury and then signing for Plymouth Argyle in 2019, following manager Ryan Lowe to the Pilgrims.

Struggling for starts though at Home Park, Telford signed for Newport County midway through last season and after just one goal in 15 outings for the Exiles, no-one could have foresaw what was about to happen next.

Telford has exploded into life this season, with his current League Two tally standing at 14 goals in 13 outings, with 12 of those goals coming in his last eight matches.

Is it a purple patch or is it something that can be sustained? That is a question that is still yet to be answered but his scoring is going to attract admiring glances from further up the pyramid.

Something seems to have just clicked under James Rowberry and he will be hoping it continues, but his contract comes to a close in June and that means Newport are in a vulnerable position next month.

It may even be worth forgetting about Wootton for Cowley as Telford’s style could make him the perfect foil for Marquis as a big man, little man combination – it would be silly if Pompey and other League One clubs are not testing Newport’s resolve at the start of 2022 with transfer bids.