Opinion: Portsmouth should consider winter window move for Derby attacker

Portsmouth have managed to creep up the League One table and will now dreaming of a place in the third tier play-offs come the end of the current campaign.

However, one area of the field in which they have struggled has been upfront and in the goalscoring department.

Pompey may be just outside the play-off places but they have scored nowhere near as many goals as some of the other clubs surrounding them.

The Fratton Park outfit do have options in front of goal but regular starter John Marquis has been both sidelined and not in the same kind of goalscoring form as he usually is.

Their top scorer this year is currently Marcus Harness, who isn’t an out-and-out striker and often plays at CAM for his team.

Quiz: Has Ronan Curtis ever scored a goal for Portsmouth at each of these 26 stadiums?

1 of 26 New York Stadium Yes No

To try and address this issue going forward and ensuring they have plenty of goals in the team for a potential promotion tilt, Danny Cowley should perhaps look to strengthen his forward line when the winter window does open its doors.

One name that could be tempting for the club – if they can pull off a deal – is Sam Baldock who is currently at Derby.

The Rams are in no position currently to retain some of their better players and will be resigned to letting some of them leave to try and raise funds when possible. The striker is currently a regular starter at Pride Park but his deal is set to expire in the turn of the year and the club currently don’t look in any position to offer him fresh terms.

That would mean the attacker could be available for either extremely cheap or for absolutely nothing – and with his level of experience of scoring goals in the second tier, he could be a worthwhile addition to Portsmouth’s team.

At his age, he is not a long-term solution but he could at least tide them over until the end of the season and would be a relatively cheap option to boot. He knows how to score for them even now and he would provide a useful option if needed.

Having been able to produce the goods in the Championship, there is no reason why he couldn’t do it a league lower – and could even contribute much more in the third tier.

If he can – and Portsmouth do sign him – then it could be a gamble that would pay off, with Pompey able to add the goals they need to try and bag themselves a play-off spot.