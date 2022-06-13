Opinion: Portsmouth should consider a move for 22-year-old released Premier League player this summer

Portsmouth had a fairly successful season although they will have been disappointed to have finished the season tenth in the league and ten points away from the play-off spots.

However, this gives Danny Cowley a good indication of where his side is going into the summer and he will now be able to analyse where his side need strengthening during the transfer window to give them the best chance of securing a top six finish next season.

There will no doubt be a number of players on Cowley radar this summer, but one person they should consider a move for this summer is Ben Woodburn.

The 22-year-old has just been released from Liverpool following the expiration of his contract this summer and will therefore be available on a free transfer this summer.

Although it hasn’t worked out for the player in the top flight, the midfielder has acquired plenty of experience along the way playing for Sheffield United, Oxford United, Blackpool and Hearts in Scotland.

Admittedly some of his spells have been short meaning he has struggled to get off the ground at times but during the 2019/20 season with Oxford he was part of the team that made it to the play-offs and last season he scored three goals in 24 appearances for Hearts.

Furthermore, in Premier League 2 the season prior, he scored five goals in 13 appearances showing what he is capable of doing.

Therefore, a League One move may be perfect for him this season as he looks to adapt full time to men’s football at the same time as developing his own game.

Danny Cowley has experience of working with young players and shown throughout his career that he has an ability to coach young players well and bring out their potential which would therefore benefit the player from that sense.

However, further to that, it must be remembered that the youngster has had experience of pushing for promoiriotn in the league before and will no doubt be hungry to play and prove what he is able to do.

Although Pompey will be seeking experience in the side, Woodburn would bring a nice mix of youth to that.

On a free transfer, it’s a relatively risk free signing but one that could give Cowley’s side a boost they need as well as providing the young player himself a club where he could be helped to excel.