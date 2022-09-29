Opinion: Plymouth should consider move for Burnley man should Aston Villa or Norwich agree deal for 22-year-old

It has been an excellent start to the League One season for Plymouth Argyle, with the Pilgrims accumulating 22 points from their opening 1o matches.

It is a points tally that sees them occupy top spot in the third-tier standings, with last weekend’s 2-1 victory against Ipswich Town displaying how strong of an outfit they look this season.

Electric and creative in the final third, whilst being intelligent and resilient at the back, Steven Schumacher has achieved great balance throughout his side.

However, when thriving at the top end of the division, whilst possessing a number of youthful individuals who are particularly shining, they could see a bit of interest surface when January comes around.

One player who has already been the subject of higher-level interest before, and has a high chance of capturing the attention of the Championship and the Premier League with the January window in mind is goalkeeper Michael Cooper.

Aston Villa and Norwich City both emerged as interested parties in the summer, with it yet to be known if Cooper is still on their radar.

Enjoying a mightily impressive campaign last time out, the athletic Argyle shot-stopper has kept five clean sheets in 10 matches thus far, proving to bring last season’s form into the new term.

Should interest resurface in January, and the club in pursuit offers a fee that makes complete sense for the Pilgrims, then Plymouth will likely scan the market for an immediate replacement.

Callum Burton is someone who could step up to the fray at Home Park, however, beyond the 26-year-old, that is where the issue would lie.

Given Cooper’s importance to the club, and the fact that sights will be set on trying to achieve promotion this season, it would be no surprise if the Pilgrims are ambitious in the transfer market if Cooper is to depart.

One player they could turn their attentions to is Bailey Peacock-Farrell, with the Burnley shot-stopper currently second-choice to Manchester City loanee Arijanet Muric.

With Peacock-Farrell currently number one at international level with Northern Ireland, Ian Baraclough has advised the goalkeeper that if he wants to retain his number one spot, he has to see more regular game time at club level in the immediate future.

This could pave the way for Plymouth to agree a loan deal for the 25-year-old who impressed whilst on loan with Sheffield Wednesday last time out.

If promotion is secured, and Peacock-Farrell has shone throughout the campaign, then a permanent move could come to fruition.