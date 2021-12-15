Opinion: Plymouth Argyle star should appear on many Championship clubs’ wish-lists as January nears

Plymouth Argyle striker Ryan Hardie has enjoyed an excellent start to the League One season, with his goals, and overall influence, playing a big role in their continued push at the top end of the division.

Hardie has already chipped in with 12 goals in all competition in his 26 matches for the Pilgrims thus far, with nine of those strikes coming in the league.

The 24-year-old has contributed on the assist front too, providing an extra three goals for his teammates in the third-tier.

Hardie, who came through the youth set up at Rangers, headed for Blackpool in 2019 but was unable to influence things much in Lancashire.

Spending last season on loan at Plymouth, the Scotsman netted five times and assisted a further six, starting 26 games and adding a further 17 appearances from the bench.

However, this season, he is an integral part of the starting XI, emerging as an undroppable figure for the Pilgrims.

Given his performances this season, it is a surprise that no Championship clubs have registered their interest in the highly talented forward.

Several Championship clubs are outwardly looking to bolster their frontlines as January nears, and it would seem the Hardie would be a more cost-effective option than some of the names that have been mentioned.

Of course, there will be questions about whether or not he can make the step up to the second-tier, but when focussing purely on his ability and what he has displayed thus far in a Plymouth shirt, he has sometimes looked a class above.

The 24-year-old is a technically gifted forward who is just as competent in operating off the shoulder of the last defender, as he is dropping into a false nine and creating from there.

His ability to link up with Luke Jephcott and Jordon Garrick has been a key component of success at Home Park this season, whilst his intelligence also means that he operates best next to a strike partner.

A move to the Championship would certainly not be a surprise, and with Ryan Lowe making the move to Preston North End, it would be interesting to see if there is any interest from Lancashire.