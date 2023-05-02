For the first time in 13 years, Plymouth Argyle will be playing Championship football later this year as they won promotion back to the second tier of English football last week.

The Pilgrims have been fantastic under Steven Schumacher this season after getting over the heartache of losing out on a play-off place in League One last season on the final day of the campaign, and following some smart recruitment and on-field performances the club's decision to hand the reins to Ryan Lowe's former right-hand man has paid off.

The third tier title is still up for grabs and it will go to the final day of the season this coming weekend, but eyes will already be looking ahead to the summer in terms of where Plymouth can improve their squad.

Whilst they've been one of the dominant forces of League One, that doesn't mean there will be similar success with the step up in division, and they perhaps have particular concern at the top end of the pitch.

Only one of Schumacher's current options in the striker position are contracted to the club next season - that is Ben Waine with both Niall Ennis and Ryan Hardie out of contract this summer and yet to pen new deals, whilst Sam Cosgrove is on loan from Birmingham City.

Argyle could be wise to delve into the loan market again this summer, and one man who could be of interest is Daniel Jebbison.

Why would Daniel Jebbison be a good fit?

Still only 19 years of age, Jebbison has the raw talents to be a top striker in a few years time - he has pace, flair and an eye for goal - but he needs regular game-time at Championship level.

He was thrown in for his senior debut for Sheffield United at the age of 17 back in 2021 and subsequently scored on his first ever Premier League start a week later at Goodison Park against Everton, confirming just why he was highly-rated at Bramall Lane.

Jebbison spent the first half of the 2021-22 season with Burton Albion in League One and scored seven times before heading back to United for the remainder of the season, but Paul Heckingbottom was keen to keep him around for the entirety of 2022-23 as a striking option in the Championship.

He's perhaps not had the game-time he would have liked this season with just 18 appearances in all competitions - seven of those being from the start of a match - but it's been hard to break up the prolific partnership of Oli McBurnie and Iliman Ndiaye.

He has however showed glimpses of his quality, not least against Preston North End this past weekend when he came off the bench in the second half and provided two assists, utilising his burst of pace both times to help create goals for John Fleck and the aforementioned Ndiaye.

Jebbison clearly also knows where the back of the net is when he gets a chance, having netted as well for the England under-20's squad, but chances have been few and far between recently.

Would Sheffield United consider loaning Daniel Jebbison out?

With promotion to the Premier League confirmed, you'd surely bet on Sheffield United loaning Jebbison out to the Championship next season.

The striker position will be one they look to bolster anyway you'd imagine over the summer and that will in-turn limit Jebbison's game-time even more - he's clearly a player that now needs to be playing regular minutes somewhere and it won't be in the Premier League.

Plymouth have done well with loanees in recent times - Morgan Whittaker was on fire for them in the first half of the season before being recalled by Swansea City whilst Finn Azaz provided some moments of magic either side of his ankle injury in mid-season.

You could therefore see why United would send Jebbison on loan to Home Park if Argyle were interested - and he's a player that they should have their eyes on ahead of the summer.