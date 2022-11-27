Opinion: Plymouth Argyle must give Steven Schumacher clear backing as January window looms

Plymouth Argyle currently sit top of League One after 19 games and are in prime position for promotion this season.

Steven Schumacher has worked wonders this season, dusting his side down after a disappointing end to the 21/22 season.

They narrowly missed out on a playoff place but look set to ensure they at least have a shot at promotion this season after their blistering start to the campaign.

Argyle are yet to lose at home and boast a 100% record at Home Park which is staggering considering how competitive League One is this season.

With his side in a perfect position to continue their charge for the Championship and January just round the corner, it’s the ideal time to assess and add to the squad as they look to sustain a promotion push.

The clubs around them, Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich boast deeper pockets and bigger squads which will come in handy as the season progresses.

This has prompted internal conversations at the club about the potential for adding players in the squad, with Schumacher admitting to wanting to strengthen his side in January.

Argyle’s last two games have shown that there are some vulnerabilities in the team, and a lack of depth and not adding to the side could prove detrimental to a promotion. Matters are complicated further when considering the number of loan players currently in the squad, which is five. The maximum number allowed in a matchday squad by the EFL is five, meaning if they bring in additional loan players, they can’t be used. That’s why adding more players permanently into the squad is an absolute must if the club is to carry on it’s good form and push for promotion. Perhaps more experience will help, with James Wilson the oldest player at 33. There are a raft of free agents available that could add value to the Plymouth team, as well as the club being in a strong position when it comes to convincing players to come into the side. They have a good coach at their disposal, and have shown this season with Morgan Whittaker and Finn Azaz that they can develop younger players. How Schumacher approaches January is important, whether he sends loan signings back to their parent clubs, or recalls the likes of Luke Jephcott is unknown. However, in not acting on their good position could see the club drop out of a promotion race in what has been their best chance at returning to the second tier since 2010.

