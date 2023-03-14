Opinion: Player currently at Luton Town is giving Leeds United a tough decision

After a period of speculation around his future, Cody Drameh would eventually get his move away from Leeds United in the January transfer window.

The right-back returned to the Championship, linking up with play-off hopefuls Luton Town on a contract until the end of the season.

Ultimately, that decision appeared to make perfect sense. The 21-year-old struggled for game time at Elland Road during the first half of this season, playing just 70 minutes of Premier League football.

Since then however, Drameh, just as he did while on loan at Cardiff in the second half of the previous campaign, has flourished back in the second-tier.

So far, the young full-back has started seven league games for Luton, producing some impressive performances to help the Hatters continue their increasingly strong push for a place in the play-offs.

That however, is something you do feel could lead to something of a tough decision for Leeds, ahead of Drameh’s return to the club in the summer.

Part of the reason for his struggle for game time at Elland Road in the first half of this season, was Leeds’ summer signing of Rasmus Kristensen from RB Salzburg in the summer transfer window.

It was a deal that pushed Drameh further down the pecking order at Leeds, with the long serving Luke Ayling also ahead of him in that respect.

But while Drameh is now once again impressing in the Championship to make his case for a chance at Elland Road next season, both Ayling and Kristensen have struggled for consistency this season.

Indeed, Kristensen, has not started a league game during this calendar year, while Ayling has come in for some scrutiny over his recent performances, and will be 32 in August, nearing the latter stages of his career.

Even so, Drameh, Kristensen and Ayling will all be contracted to Leeds next season, meaning they may once again have a decision to make over which two options to primarily lean on for selection.

The fact that Drameh is thriving though makes this a more difficult problem, since his form is going to be hard to ignore, despite their investment in Kristensen – which they will want a return on – and the experience of Ayling seemingly leading to them being the preferred choices for this season at least.

Given he is younger than that duo though, Drameh does give Leeds a longer term option, and having previously been linked with top-flight clubs prior to January, the fact he has continued to impress with Luton, could attract that sort of attention once again.

Leeds though, may yet be reluctant to lose such a potential asset, which could further put pressure on them, to give the 21-year-old an opportunity in their own side next season, even on top of his performances.

It seems therefore, that what Drameh is doing at Luton, will already be giving Leeds plenty to think about, when it comes to their right-back options for next season.