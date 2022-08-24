Opinion: Peterborough United wing-back could be perfect solution to Preston North End’s dilemma

Preston North End‘s trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday night made it very clear to every Lilywhites fan watching on what was needed – a new right-wing-back.

It is a position that manager Ryan Lowe has been chasing throughout the summer, with competition needed for Brad Potts, who made that spot in the starting 11 his own in the second half of last season.

His only real competition comes in the form of Matthew Olosunde, who was recruited from Rotherham United last summer but due to injuries only made his debut last December, before subsequently being sidelined again and made just one more appearance that season.

The American was transfer-listed going into the summer but still made appearances in pre-season, and due to the amount of minutes Potts has played recently, Olosunde was thrown into the starting 11 against a strong-looking Wolves side.

His rustiness was evident though as he let Rayan Ait-Nouri get the wrong side of him to supply the first goal for Raul Jimenez, and then he pulled Hwang Hee-Chan to the floor to give Wolves a penalty, which was eventually saved by Dai Cornell.

Alan Browne replaced him until Potts took to the pitch, and all in all it was a spirited performance from the away side as they were defeated 2-1, but it still made it even clearer that the problem position needs to be addressed.

The pool of Premier League loanees available has shrunk, with Brooke Norton-Cuffy, Ethan Laird and Kaine Kesler Hayden all departing their respective clubs in the last few weeks to Championship outfits.

A few remain on the market, but if PNE end up selling Emil Riis to Middlesbrough, then they could actually bring in a permanent competitor for Potts’ spot, and the ideal individual could currently be playing in League One.

For a wing-back to work in Lowe’s system, they must have a lot of energy, be able to shift quickly and have an eye for goal or a cross, and that’s exactly what Peterborough United’s Joe Ward has.

Ward started his career in non-league at Chelmsford City before making a move to Brighton & Hove Albion’s development squad in 2015, but he dropped back into semi-professional football with Woking a couple of years later, which is where Posh picked him up from in 2017.

Peterborough are good at spotting a talent within the lower reaches of the English footballing pyramid, and at Posh he’s played in a multitude of positions all down the right flank.

He can play as a right-back in a flat back four or even as part of a front three, but he has all the tools to be a very good Championship wing-back, as he proved last season.

In the 2020-21 season in League One, Ward notched 13 assists in 37 matches, which was the season where he first really started to be utilised in the wing-back position, but he couldn’t match it last season in the second tier, producing just three assists.

To be fair to Ward though, he was part of a Peterborough side that for the most part was poor for most of the season, and a step back down in class to the third tier has seen Ward start the 2022-23 campaign off on fire, with five assists in as many league matches, with one goal added to that.

Nw 27 years of age, Ward is in his peak years, and from his stat-lines from last season there is obviously question marks over his general suitability to being a Championship player.

However, surrounded by an overall better quality of player and in an attacking side, Ward could really flourish at North End and push Potts for his place.

Would Posh stand in his way though? They’re likely not going to want to let Ward go cheaply, despite the fact he has less than one year remaining on his contract, so there’s question marks as to if PNE would pay the price if they did get cash from a potential Riis sale.

Ward does look tailor-made for the role though, but as of right now it looks like Potts won’t have any challengers for his spot.