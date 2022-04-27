Opinion: Peterborough United should look to offload 32-year-old this summer

Mark Beevers has been with Peterborough United since 2019 and played regularly for the side in League One over the two previous seasons.

However, this year the defender has fallen out of favour at Peterborough and as a result has made only 14 appearances for his side this season.

The player has experience at Championship level having made over 100 appearances in the league for Sheffield Wednesday, Millwall and Bolton.

However, he has not been the first choice in the line-up for Posh this season despite having his contract with the club renewed last summer.

Beevers’ contract with the club now runs out in 2024 and although he may have more of a chance for game time in League One next season, with his side’s relegation now confirmed, it may be time for Peterborough to look at moving the player on.

Depending on other departures in the team this summer with interest surrounding young defender Ronnie Edwards, there is a possibility that Beevers comes back into favour and is seen to be more suited to the league below.

However, there is no guarantee of that given he was playing regular Championship football for two years before moving to Peterborough.

Therefore, there is a good chance that a Championship side may see him as worth buying this summer especially for those teams at the bottom of the league who will know that he has Championship quality in him.

With Beevers now at 32-years-old, Peterborough are potentially running out of time to cash in on the player and the question must be asked of whether they would be able to sell him and then use the money from the sale to invest in perhaps a younger player, who would have more chance of playing regularly in the current Peterborough side.

At the same time, there are certain teams at the bottom of the Championship who will be looking to add experience to their ranks for next season.

For Peterborough, they need to consider that given his age and when his contract runs to, this could be one of their last chances to cash in on a player who has not been in favour at the club this season and his value is only likely to go down, especially with Peterborough in League One next season.

Therefore, now may be the right time to depart with a player who is no longer used the way he was at the club.