Opinion: Peterborough United need to look at alternatives to Grant McCann sooner rather than later

Peterborough United suffered yet another defeat, this time at the hands of Barnsley, as the Yorkshire outfit claimed a 2-1 win on Friday night.

Friday’s defeat now means Peterborough have lost five out of their last seven games in all competitions. Defeats that have seen the Posh go out of the FA Cup, the EFL Trophy, and slide down the League One table.

The defeat to Barnsley has now left Grant McCann’s side sixth in the table, on 31 points, a staggering 11 points behind second-place Ipswich Town and 10 points behind third-place Sheffield Wednesday.

Posh have suffered three defeats in a row in League One, and that has seen them go from being in the mix for the play-offs to one looking over their shoulder, with teams below them like Derby County and Portsmouth just a few points further back but with games in hand.

Peterborough have played 20 times in the league so far this season; they’ve won half of those games but have also lost nine, a tally that is only beaten by Burton Albion, Forest Green Rovers, MK Dons, and Cambridge United – all teams in the bottom five.

Given the other big heavyweights in the division, Posh were probably not many people’s favourites for promotion heading into this season, but many will have expected them to be comfortably in the top six.

However, if current results and performances continue, that seems more and more unlikely as the games tick down. Therefore, this could be the right time for Peterborough and Darragh MacAnthony to start looking at alternative options.

McCann has players like Ronnie Edwards, Josh Knight, Jeando Fuchs, Harrison Burrows, and goal scorer Jonson Clarke-Harris. All those are good enough for League One, so McCann should probably be getting more out of them than he is.

Quiz: Forget the World Cup.. Try score 20/20 on this Peterborough United quiz

1 of 20 When did Peterborough re-appoint Grant McCann as their manager? May 2022 April 2022 June 2022 February 2022

With the January transfer window coming up, making a change now could allow a new manager time to improve the squad ahead of the second half of the season.

Some managers that Peterborough could look at are Neil Critchley, Brian Barry-Murphy, Lee Bowyer, Leam Richardson, and Darren Ferguson, who is no stranger to managing Peterborough United.

There has been no talk over McCann’s future, but as this League One season is so fiercely contested, Peterborough can’t be shown to be standing still and should probably act quickly, and they will probably do so if these results continue on the pitch.

MacAnthony will want to end his tenure as Posh chairman in the best possible way, and while he won’t want to sack McCann, a manager he appears to be fond of, he will also want to taste success for one last time.