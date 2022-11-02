Opinion: Paul Warne should be open-minded about extended tactical switch at Derby County

Derby County would have been very disappointed to only draw 1-1 at Morecambe on Tuesday evening, but it was another performance that demonstrated the progress that they are making under Paul Warne.

The Rams missed two penalties, had over double the shots and shots on target of the hosts and won the expected goals (xG) battle 3.56-0.88 according to Wyscout.

The promising display came after their comfortable 4-2 victory over an impressive Bristol Rovers side on Saturday.

Derby carved the Shrimps’ open with ease time and time again and were unfortunate not to leave the Mazuma Stadium with three points, a result that would have lifted the Rams into the top six.

They have come a long way in a short space of time under Warne, considering the completely different approach that they were undertaking with Liam Rosenior at the helm, and certainly look like a more potent attacking unit.

It feels like Connor Ripley is the only reason why Morecambe are not dead and buried already and the 29-year-old came up with two huge stops to deny James Collins and David McGoldrick from 12 yards.

One thing that has been interesting to monitor over the last few weeks, which has only been due to injuries suffered to centre backs, has been Warne switching to a four at the back formation, more similar to what Rosenior was deploying at the beginning of the campaign, and so far, the effects of it have been very encouraging.

Due to Jason Knight’s injury, specialist central midfielder Korey Smith has slotted in on the right of the back four, and despite taking some time to settle into his new responsibilities, the 31-year-old has begun to look at home in a deeper position than he has been accustomed to.

Managers have tinkered with playing central midfielders, typically with more expansive passing ranges, in full back positions in attempting to combat the growth of three at the back formations in recent years, with full backs in a back four often receiving more time on the ball with the opposition playing wing backs, who will sit deeper than the wingers of old that would have been able to press full backs rather than retreat to their defensive responsibilities out of possession.

Warne has been a staunch advocate of playing three at the back to varying degrees of success at Rotherham United in recent years, but an extended switch to four at the back could be the quickest way to push the Rams into a comfortable position inside the play-offs.

Dropping two points against 22nd placed Morecambe should not take away from what was another very encouraging performance in an attacking sense.