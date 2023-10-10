Highlights Despite being clear favorites, Derby County only managed to secure one point in their match against Cheltenham Town, signaling a lack of consistency in their recent form.

Going into Saturday's contest with Cheltenham Town at Whaddon Road, Derby County were clear favourites to get back to winning ways against a side that not scored a league goal all season in 11 matches.

And despite the Rams' recent form not being too convincing, with a lack of consistency seeing them sit outside the play-off places going into the weekend, there was little doubt that they'd travel back to Derbyshire with all three points.

Football - and the EFL in particular - can have a funny habit of throwing up unexpected results though, so when Cheltenham took an early lead and scored their first league goal of 2023-24, the alarm bells would be no doubt going off in the heads of Derby fans.

An equaliser from Curtis Nelson in first half stoppage time did not lead to a complete turn-around in the scoreline, and despite their 17 shots in the contest, Derby went back with just one point from their travels.

There is criticism of Warne from sections of County supporters for not being able to get a winning run of form together with what is a team that has plenty of experience not just at third tier level, but in the division above.

And with a few tricky looking fixtures coming up, could Warne be risking losing his job should results continue to go somewhat awry, despite the fact there have been a few decent wins?

Is Paul Warne's job at Derby County under threat?

Warne was chosen by relatively new Derby owner at the time David Clowes to be the long-term successor to Wayne Rooney, having given Liam Rosenior a chance to lead the team as interim head coach.

Having dropped down a division from Rotherham United, Warne was taking somewhat of a risk in his career, knowing that the expectations at the club would be to get back to the Championship as soon as possible and then build towards the top half of the second tier.

But Derby were also taking a risk too, having to pay compensation for an experienced manager who has seemingly had the potential for a while to do bigger and better things - it's not quite worked out as planned so far though.

Warne has won 26 of his 58 matches in charge of Derby, and you could argue that he should have a better record considering the overall quality of squad he's had to work with since he has been in charge.

And if Clowes and the board of directors believe that a fresh change is needed, then there is an ex-Derby player who has turned out to be a good coach and manager in his off-field career so far that could be available in the form of John Eustace.

Eustace plied his trade for the Rams initially on loan in 2009 before returning permanently in 2013, playing 62 times for the club over the course of his two stints, and since then he has developed a promising coaching career for himself.

Controversially sacked though on Monday by Birmingham City, the 43-year-old is now a free agent, and that could mean Warne is looking over his shoulder and is under pressure.

Would John Eustace take the Derby County job if offered?

John Eustace

Whilst he is a former player at Pride Park, Eustace could potentially have loftier ambitions than dropping into League One.

He had been linked with an interest in the Rangers managerial vacancy north of the border, which if he landed the job would see him managing in European competition, whilst he was doing pretty well with Birmingham in the Championship, leaving them in sixth position at the point of departure.

Eustace would back himself to land a Championship job, perhaps before 2023 comes to an end with the way the managerial merry go round normally plays out, but a return to Pride Park could be too good to turn down, especially as it could come with a good promotion on his CV.

For now though, it's unclear if Eustace would make such a move in the opportunity arose, but his new status as an uncontracted manager means that Warne will now have to sort out Derby's patchy form.