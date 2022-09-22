Opinion: Paul Warne appointment a sign of promotion ambitions at Derby County

The appointment of Paul Warne at Derby County has come as a swift surprise this week.

The Rams have moved quickly and efficiently to bring in a new first team manager in place of interim Liam Rosenior.

There were very few indications that Rosenior was set to be replaced before Wednesday evening, and on the face of it it seemed a harsh decision.

The 37-year old has been a wonderful addition to the club since arriving as part of Philip Cocu’s backroom staff in 2019.

In particular, he was singled out by Wayne Rooney during their time working together as manager and assistant in the last couple of years.

Derby’s results this season so far have also suggested that the former defender has the chops to sustain a promotion challenge with the club.

However, new owner David Clowes has ultimately overseen a change in direction at an ideal time for Derby.

It is a break in play for the League One side at the moment, with the team not set to play again until 1 October against Cambridge United.

That has given Warne some time to work with his new squad ahead of a busy schedule next month.

And the move to bring in the former Rotherham United boss is quite an interesting one, that shows the immediate ambition of the club.

Warne led the Millers to promotion to the Championship last season and has turned the club into a yo-yo team capable of competing at the top of the third tier but not quite capable of sustaining a place in the second division.

But the side’s start to this campaign showed promise, with the club currently 8th in the table.

26 Derby County trivia questions that will determine if you are a true fan or not

1 of 26 DERBY WERE FOUNDED IN WHAT YEAR? 1880 1884 1888 1892

Warne was working with limited resources compared to some big and historic outfits in the third tier over the years, and even led the squad to an EFL Trophy win earlier this year.

Warne has brought the best out of talented players and improved upon those already at the club instead of relying on buying his way to success.

This is a skillset that could come in very handy at Pride Park as the Derby owners look to reverse the previous financial issues of the past.

Keeping Rosenior on board is also a great show of faith in his abilities as a coach and retaining him will keep supporters behind the team.

This is a moment that draws a line on a new era at the club under a much more positive ownership, and Warne could be the right man to lead the team right back to the Championship after an impressive six years in charge at Rotherham.