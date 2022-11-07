Opinion: Paul Ince could be a victim of his own success at Reading

Reading currently sit 12th in the Championship table after a good overall start to the season, but recent form has given cause for concern.

The Royals finished 21st in the league last season, four points clear of the relegation zone and another season of struggle was expected this time around, with the club among the favourites to go down.

Paul Ince initially took over at the Select Car Leasing Stadium on an interim basis in February, replacing Veljko Paunovic. The 55-year-old did an excellent job, guiding the club to safety with three games to spare and was given the permanent job in May.

Ince has had incredibly difficult circumstances to work under at the club, they were under significant transfer restrictions in the summer, limiting the rebuilding he was able to do in improving last year’s struggling squad.

But Ince, along with Head of Football Operations Mark Bowen, did some good business in the summer, including defenders Naby Sarr and Sam Hutchinson, winger and manager’s son Thomas Ince on a permanent basis and the return of striker Shane Long. The club also used the loan market well, with the likes of Joe Lumley, Jeff Hendrick and Mamadou Loum arriving in Berkshire. Striker Andy Carroll also recently re-signed for the club in September.

The club were also able to keep hold of some of last term’s key players, such as Andy Yiadom, Lucas Joao, Yakou Meite and Junior Hoilett, so Ince has a decent base to work with, if not much strength in depth.

Ince himself warned of the challenges ahead and due to the financial constraints, he admitted he was expecting another battle for survival following his permanent appointment.

But despite the challenging backdrop against which Ince was working, his side enjoyed an excellent start to the season. The Royals won eight of their first 12 games and following the 3-1 win over Huddersfield Town on 1st October, they sat as high as third in the table.

Since the win over the Terriers though, the form has declined significantly. Friday’s 2-1 home defeat to Preston means they have won just one of their last eight games, drawing two and losing five. This run has left them 12th in the league, five points from the play-offs but also just six points clear of the relegation zone and with sides at the bottom beginning to pick up form, it feels like a crucial stage in Reading’s season if they are not to start looking nervously over their shoulder.

It has been an incredibly difficult run of fixtures, Bristol City and West Brom aside, the other six games have all been against sides in the top half of the table. Reading have also been competitive in every game, they took the lead away to both QPR and Burnley, before losing to late goals. They were also 2-0 up away to Swansea, but lost the game 3-2. While the habit of losing leads is clearly concerning, it does show that the Royals are able to cause problems of their own for the top sides in the division, even if they cannot maintain it throughout the game.

Defensive issues are all too familiar for Reading fans too, they conceded 87 goals last season, joint most with relegated Peterborough and have conceded 27 goals so far this term, significantly the most of the top half and Ince must rectify this if Reading are to arrest their slide down the table.

It is not the first time that one of Ince’s sides has started well before falling away. There are worrying similarities with what happened during his time in charge of Blackpool in 2013, his side were unexpectedly top in September, before winning just three of their next 20 games until Ince was sacked in January 2014. While this was a long time ago, it was Ince’s last job prior to Reading, so is perhaps the best reference point.

Ince is unlikely to be under any immediate pressure and nor should he be. If the Royals’ aim was to stay in the league this season, then they are well on course to achieve that comfortably as things stand. Reading will also give him time, Paunovic survived far longer than anyone expected him to last season. In such a tight league, it would not take much to get their season back on track, but equally the reverse is true and Reading could find themselves in danger if the current poor run continues for too much longer.

But the truth is that success brings increased expectations and pressure and Ince set a standard for his side with their excellent start that was always going to be impossible to maintain. He should not be judged against that standard and instead on survival, but he does need to turn things around quickly if their campaign is not to turn into the tough season that he predicted.