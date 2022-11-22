Opinion: Particular aspect of Blackburn Rovers player’s loan departure feels somewhat surprising

It seems as though the next few weeks could be crucial in deciding the future of Louie Annesley at Blackburn Rovers.

Having spent a portion of last season on loan in the National League with Woking, the defender has now returned to that level, completing a month-long loan move to Barnet on Tuesday.

Annesley will be no stranger to those surroundings, having previously had a spell with the Bees at youth level, and his latest stint at The Hive, could yet become an extended one.

When announcing the news that they had completed that loan move for the Blackburn youngster, Barnet also confirmed that as part of this loan deal, they hold the option to make the 22-year-old’s move permanent.

While that is something that does feel like an exciting prospect for those associated with the National League club, there is also an argument that the fact Blackburn have given them the opportunity to do that, is somewhat surprising.

Since joining Blackburn from Lincoln Red Imps back in January 2019, Annesley has so far made just a single first-team appearance for the Championship club.

That came a 2-1 win over League Two side Bradford City in the second round of the League Cup earlier this season.

During that visit to Valley Parade, Annesley produced a highly impressive performance that showed he is more than capable of competing at EFL level, even delivering an outstanding, match-winning block late on in that game.

As a result, it does seem somewhat harsh, and potentially risky, for Rovers to open the door for the defender to leave Ewood Park for good, without giving him further chances to show just how good he can be, and what impact he could potentially make for the club.

That is the sort of chance that has previously been afforded to the likes of Scott Wharton, Hayden Carter, and more recently Ash Phillips, who have all impressed, and become important members of Blackburn’s back line, there may have been a case for Annesley to be given more of a chance to do the same after taking a similar route in his career.

Indeed, given Daniel Ayala is out of contract at the end of this season, and the fact that it is still to be decided whether they will make Clinton Mola’s loan move to Ewood Park permanent in the summer, Rovers be risking leaving themselves short on options at centre back once again in the next few months, should allow Annesley to move on as well.

That is further enhanced by the versatility of the 22-year-old, whose ability to play in several other positions, could have also added to his importance for the club in the future.

Admittedly, with his Blackburn contract set to expire at the end of this season, this could be the club’s final chance to recoup some sort of fee for Annesley.

However, you get the feeling that it is unlikely to be a big fee Rovers will be getting for the defender, will be a rather sizeable one coming from a club such as Barnet, who are playing at National League level.

With that in mind, it seems Blackburn may be taking something of a chance here with this decision over the future of Annesley, especially just a few months after such a promising first-team debut for a team that has put such an emphasis on the progression of young prospects into the senior side in recent times.