Opinion: Oxford United should set their sights on this versatile Luton Town attacker

After a 1-1 draw against League One newcomers Cambridge United on the opening day, Oxford United have gone on to win their next two fixtures, beating Charlton Athletic and Crewe Alexandra.

The U’s will be striving to get promoted this season, after two years of losing out in the play-offs, however, the third-tier of English football this season is seemingly more competitive than it has ever been.

Karl Robinson’s has built a strong squad for this season, adding youthful talent and higher-level experience to an already competitive squad.

But, to ensure that they carry this strength of squad throughout the duration of the season, another attacking reinforcement would certainly benefit the club.

One player that Oxford could revisit is Luton Town’s Elliot Lee after the 26-year-old enjoyed a successful loan spell with the club last time out.

Lee scored 6 times and assisted a further three in 18 appearances for The U’s last time out, adding to the goal and assist he recorded in the first half of the season with the Championship side.

Luton have added eight fresh faces to Kenilworth Road this summer, and subsequently, it is seeming increasingly probable that Elliot Lee will depart. The versatile attacking option is unlikely to make Luton’s 25-man squad when the transfer window slams shut at the end of August.

Despite showing the competence to compete at Championship level over the past couple of years, Lee saw his game time diminish as last season progressed, before making the switch to Oxfordshire.

The West Ham academy graduate, who made two Premier League appearances for The Hammers in the early years of his career, has an excellent technical ability, with his link-up play outside of the area, coupled with vision, being two of his more prominent attributes.

The 26-year-old is also a versatile option.

He primarily operates on the left-wing, but he has also been trusted as a striker and in the number 10 role on several occasions for Luton, proving to be effective in both positions.

Lee shines when in possession, but he has developed a tenacious side to his game under Nathan Jones, converting him into a relentless and intelligent presser of the ball.

Oxford have recruited some exciting talents this summer, but the addition of Lee would add another reason as to why they will be fancied to win promotion to the second-tier this year.

