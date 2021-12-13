Opinion: Other Premier League clubs should join West Ham in registering interest in Derby County midfielder

When a Premier League club emerges as an interested party in a player, that team can normally expect some divisional competition.

Typically, one club can do all the scouting work, with their immediate interest then sparking other clubs to start monitoring the player’s progress.

This is exactly the type of situation that could pan out at Derby County, with West Ham United registering their interest in highly talented midfielder Max Bird.

The 21-year-old is one of three Derby players that are currently being monitored by the Premier League club, with it becoming apparent that the trio could be available for a reduced fee, given the financial state of the Midlands club.

Making up the trio is left-back Lee Buchanan and winger Jason Knight, with all three playing big roles for Wayne Rooney’s side thus far this season.

However, Bird is the player that has been impressing the most, with the young midfielder possessing a lot of desirable qualities that would make him a hit in the top tier.

Not only has he adapted to Championship football seamlessly, but it is clear to see when watching the 21-year-old that he has an incredibly high ceiling.

Bird’s technical ability and awareness make him an excellent option for Rooney to have at his disposal, with the Manchester United legend implementing a possession-based approach to football.

The 21-year-old and his midfield partner Graeme Shinnie have formed an excellent partnership over the last couple of years, with the vastly experienced Scotsman certainly aiding Bird’s development.

Displaying excellent levels of grit and desire too, Bird is just as impressive out of possession and is intelligent when his team are looking to win the ball back.

Despite tending to hold the midfield and operate in deeper positions, Bird has the ability and confidence to impact and influence in the final third.

His performances in a Derby shirt over the last couple of years warrants a move to the Premier League, and whilst he would certainly benefit from a move to the Hammers, it would be no real shock to see other top-tier suitors emerge as January nears.