Opinion: One obvious answer faces Sheffield Wednesday as they potentially strap in for interest in 27-year-old

Josh Windass has had a rocky few years in the world of the EFL, having been dropped from various sides and sold from team to team.

The forward currently finds himself at Sheffield Wednesday, although he has yet to feature for the side in the league this campaign. In fact, the last time the player featured in actual league action was back in May, when the Owls were still in the Championship.

This down to injury but will he be able to break back into the side?

It’s not like the 27-year-old cannot produce the goods – at Rangers, he looked a threat most of the time that he played and was clinical and creative with the ball at his feet. There were flashes of that for Wigan during his time at the DW Stadium and he’s even bagged 13 for Sheffield Wednesday during his time there too.

Finally, with Wednesday, it looks like he may have found his home and will be able to settle down. The Owls are committed to getting the best out of Windass and have tied him down for the next few years. But it is unlikely to stop interest coming in for the player.

He’s proven to be a solid threat in the EFL and there was interest in him before he sealed his move to Hillsborough – and if he can get back to full fitness before January, could there be interest again?

It certainly wouldn’t be surprising. Although Sheffield Wednesday could certainly use him right now – the club need more goals in the side and as we wrote here, may even need new striking options when the transfer window opens – there could be interest from higher up the football pyramid.

Would it be worth Windass exploring that avenue despite committing his future to Sheffield Wednesday or should he ride it out with the Owls?

The sensible option would likely be to stay. Windass has finally found a club where he is valued, having been dropped and shipped out of the DW Stadium with Wigan. They need firepower, so if the forward can provide it upon his return, he would become a crucial player for them. Add in the fact that Darren Moore’s men would no doubt consider themselves as contenders for promotion and it looks as though there are plenty of reasons for him to want to stay.

Still, could an offer from higher up tempt the player? Windass will no doubt feel he can do a job at a level higher than League One and he has done so in the past. If a side from the second tier for example made a bid for the player, would and should his head be turned?

If he wants to take the risk, then he should consider it. But this could be high risk with the potential for low reward for the player. He’d have to break into the first-team picture as a newsboy again and it could prove to be difficult. At Wednesday, he already has a foothold in the squad.

There’s no doubting Windass’ talents. He is a creative outlet with good dribbling ability and the skill to be able to conjure something up for the rest of his team. His passing can be superb and he also has an eye for a finish himself. He is an asset to Wednesday (and will be even more so when he returns from his latest setback). If the club want him – which it looks like they do – then Windass should stay put and fire the club back into the Championship.

If anyone can start producing the goods and the goals for the Owls to be able to do so, it could be him.