Opinion: One key factor could make Watford consider selling Ismaila Sarr in January amid Everton, Aston Villa and Crystal Palace interest

After his World Cup exploits with Senegal, Watford’s Ismaila Sarr was absent from the Hornets squad that took on Hull City in a 0-0 Championship stalemate on Sunday afternoon.

It appears, though, that Sarr’s name will not be absent from the headlines in the coming weeks, with transfer interest in the 24-year-old already rearing its head weeks before the January transfer market opens.

Indeed, reports first surfaced last week via the Mirror that Premier League side Everton were exploring a deal for the Senegalese international ahead of next month’s window.

A whopping £35 million fee was quoted in that article, which would surely tempt the Hornets.

Everton are not the only interested party, though, with Aston Villa and Crystal Palace also keen on the winger, as per Ignazio Genuardi, via SportWitness, who reports that the two sides are tussling Everton for the 24-year-old’s signature.

Indeed, this isn’t the first time those clubs have been interested in Sarr.

We know back in the summer that a £25 million deal to send Sarr from Vicarage Road to Villa Park collapsed, and Crystal Palace tried to secure his signature following Watford’s relegation from the Premier League back in 2019/20.

Now, whilst Watford would surely love to keep hold of their star man this January in order to aid their promotion chasing efforts, one key factor could tempt them into a sale if a significant bid arrives – his contract.

Having signed a five-year deal at Vicarage Road when joining Watford from Rennes back in 2019, Sarr’s current contract expires in the summer of 2024, meaning he has roughly 18 months left when the window opens next month.

Sarr, then, despite his fine form, value wise, is somewhat of a depreciating asset, and his value is only going to continue to plummet the closer to his contract end date we get.

Indeed, any fee Watford would get for Sarr in the summer would surely be lower than one they could potentially get in January, which is notoriously a difficult market to buy players in.

If Sarr were to remain at the club until next January, his value would be lower than this summer, and so on.

Of course, Sarr has not been at his best this campaign, but his ability to still score six goals and register three assists, as well as his previous for almost single-handedly dragging the club to promotion back in 2019/20 will be huge factors weighing on the club’s mind when it comes to a final decision on the player should any bids arrive next month.

But, with no signs that Sarr is willing to sign a new deal, like Joao Pedro did in the summer when his move to Newcastle never quite came to fruition, the 24-year-old’s expiring deal could be a key factor if the Hornets do indeed decide it is time to call an end to the winger’s time at Vicarage Road.