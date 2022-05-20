Opinion: Nottingham Forest’s reliance on particular transfer tactic could cause unwanted summer headache

Nottingham Forest’s rise through the table this season has been incredibly impressive.

The club was bottom of the Championship in the early stages, but the arrival of Steve Cooper in September has had a transformative impact on the club.

Some key players involved in that transformation have been shrewd additions that joined through the loan market.

This can be a great short-term solution to cheaply improving the overall talent of a current first team squad.

This has worked out superbly for Forest, with the likes of Djed Spence, James Garner and Keinan Davis all having performed well for the Reds this season.

Unfortunately for Cooper, it is becoming increasingly apparent that all three will not be returning to the club for next season.

Spence was signed from Middlesbrough, who are likely to offload the full-back for a massive sum this summer.

As recently as last month, Brentford were linked with a possible £15million approach for the talented youngster.

That would be a massive blow to the team to lose such an important and exciting player in the team.

Spence’s contributions include two goals and four assists from right-back and he has played 39 times in the league this season.

Then, there is midfielder Garner, who came on loan from Manchester United.

The Red Devils have had a difficult season, with midfield being a particularly problematic area of their squad.

Erik ten Hag has now taken over his duty as the club’s new manager and it is yet to be determined whether the 21-year-old is part of his plans.

But it is easy to see how he could be of use to Man United given their current options are Fred and Scott McTominay in that area of the pitch.

That would leave Forest short in midfield, with promotion to the Premier League likely the only chance the club have of retaining Garner for another 12 months.

It is also becoming clear that Steven Gerrard sees Davis as part of his future plans with Aston Villa.

The striker has proven a useful squad player since signing in January and will need to be replaced if he remains at Villa Park beyond the summer.

This raises concerns over the team’s actual potential regardless of promotion.

On the plus side, Philip Zinckernagel looks far more likely to earn a permanent stay at the City Ground beyond this season.

But it is clear that this is a team that will need investment, whether Forest wins or loses against Huddersfield Town on May 29, owing to the uncertain future of key players.