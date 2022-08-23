Opinion: Nottingham Forest would be the wrong move for Blackpool winger should a fee be agreed

As the summer transfer window draws to a close in nine days time, Blackpool are probably hoping that the Josh Bowler saga is cleared up a lot sooner than that.

The Seasiders took a punt on Bowler following his release from Everton last summer, which came off the back of an unproductive loan stint with Hull City in the season prior.

Bowler seemed to flourish under Neil Critchley though, netting seven times and also bagging three assists in 41 Championship outings as Blackpool finished comfortably in mid-table in their return to the Championship.

It wasn’t all smooth sailing for the 23-year-old winger though, who found himself the subject of some significant transfer interest from the Tangerines’ divisional rivals in the January transfer window, with both Nottingham Forest and AFC Bournemouth making moves for him – all of which were turned down.

In January though, Blackpool had the one-year optional extension in their favour that they were always going to trigger, but in a few months time they will not be afforded such a luxury if they decide to keep him around following September 1.

And now clubs have once again come circling for Bowler before the window closes next week, and they’re arriving like vultures with potentially an auction set to take place.

Nottingham Forest, who have spent well over £100 million to improve their squad following promotion to the top flight in May, have come in with a fresh £2.5 million offer for Bowler, which Alan Nixon has reported has been turned down by the top brass at Bloomfield Road.

They aren’t the only club with a reported interest though – Bournemouth are sniffing around once again and so are Fulham, whilst Watford, who are in the same division as Blackpool now, are the latest team to be reportedly keen.

So far though, it is only Forest whose offer has been made public, and Nixon believes that £4 million and then some add-ons will potentially get the job done if Steve Cooper really wants his man.

With the major squad upheaval that has happened at the City Ground this summer though, there’s a case to be made that Bowler would be making the complete wrong move for his career.

For starters, Cooper’s favoured formation is a 3-4-1-2, and with Bowler being an out-and-out winger, something doesn’t really add up there – unless he is considering him as a left wing-back.

Whilst Cooper has switched his formation in matches to have two attacking midfielders support a lone striker, that as well wouldn’t necessarily suit Bowler, who is at his best cutting in from the right flank and taking a chance on goal.

The same could be said for Bournemouth if they firm up their interest again due to the formation they have been playing, with supporting attacking midfielder playing behind a striker instead of utilising wide-men.

The only interested team that Bowler would potentially fit into right now is Fulham, who actually play with wingers under Marco Silva and are in need of players in that area thanks to an injury to Harry Wilson and a general need to improve.

Nottingham Forest have made some very astute signings this summer and if they played with wingers then Bowler could be another, but it would be a waste of a move for the player himself should he head to the City Ground as it could potentially stunt his growth.

The decision potentially rests at Blackpool’s hands though – if the only acceptable offer comes from the Tricky Trees and he wants the move then it’s all on him, but if a bidding war arises between multiple clubs, then Bowler should probably assess his options and not end up at the Reds.