Opinion: Nottingham Forest transfer blow means this Blackburn Rovers man simply must continue to stand up and be counted

On Wednesday, more than a month after it orginally closed, Blackburn Rovers were finally able to draw a conclusion to their January transfer window, though not in the way they would have wanted.

Back on deadline day in January, the Championship side had agreed a deal with Nottingham Forest, to sign midfielder Lewis O’Brien on loan for the rest of the season.

However, a late submission of certain paperwork for the deal meant that the registration of the 24-year-old was blocked by the Football League.

Although Rovers then went on to appeal that decision, it was confirmed on Wednesday that had been unsuccessful, and with no further course of appeal, O’Brien will not be moving to Ewood Park this season.

That of course, is a major blow for Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side as they look to secure a Championship play-off spot this season.

O’Brien was outstanding in helping Huddersfield to do the same, and reach the final, against the expectations of many just last season, meaning his experience woud have been a major asset to Rovers over the remainder of the campaign.

Even so, there is an argument to be made that missing out on the signing of O’Brien could have been an even bigger blow for Rovers than it is, were it not for the form of one man.

Back in January, when Blackburn supporters were crying out for the addition of an experienced and physical midfielder that they appeared to be badly missing in the centre of the park, club captain Lewis Travis was in the middle of six-match run out of the starting XI in the Championship.

That had come in the wake of a spell of poor form from the 25-year-old in the lead up to his omission, where he struggled to both impose himself out of possession, or dictate play when on the ball.

But having been restored to the lineup for the goalless draw with Wigan in the first game after the January transfer window, Travis has barely looked back.

Since his return to the XI in the league, the 25-year-old has been back in top form for Rovers, growing increasingly effective in the enforcer role as a source of protection for the defence behind him.

His passing has also become more effective too, as exemplified by his stunning assist for Sam Szmodics’ goal in the recent 3-1 win over QPR.

Meanwhile, his connection with another of Rovers successful stories of resurgence of recent weeks in the form of Joe Rankin-Costello, have also seen Travis make some useful contributions when dropping into right-back, while his counterpart moves forward to make his contribution further up the pitch.

As a result, in Travis’ recent performances, Blackburn have now found themselves a player to do the job that you imagine O’Brien would have been tasked with, had he completed his move to Ewood Park.

Given how they had struggled in that central midfield position in the weeks and months prior to Travis rediscovering this form, you feel him maintaining this current standard will be crucial to the club’s hopes of claiming that coveted top six spot this season.

If he is unable to do that however, then questions over the failure to get a deal done for O’Brien in January, will surely only get louder around Blackburn once again.