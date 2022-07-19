Opinion: Nottingham Forest should target QPR star if beaten in Marcus Tavernier race

Nottingham Forest are preparing for their first season back in the Premier League, with the Reds enjoying a productive summer thus far.

The Reds, who were bottom of the Championship before Steve Cooper took charge, have only seen success under the Welshman’s stewardship and will be growing more and more confident about the season ahead.

Looking to assemble a squad that can initially avoid the top-tier drop, Cooper has been searching in the EFL market, with the seemingly impending signings of Harry Toffolo and Lewis O’Brien a start.

The Reds have also seen a bid for Middlesbrough’s Marcus Tavernier rejected, with Boro looking for an additional £5 million than the original offer.

If Nottingham Forest are beaten to the attacking midfielder’s signature, or if they are priced out of a move for Tavernier, then one player that they could cast their eyes over, who has also proven to be a level above in the Championship in recent times, is QPR’s Chris Willock.

Perhaps someone who has not generated any top-tier interest this summer because of an injury he picked up during the latter stages of last season, that should not mask the excellent campaign he enjoyed up until that point.

Scoring seven goals and grabbing 11 assists in 35 league appearances last time out, Willock is set to be an important player for Michael Beale, should the 24-year-old remain in West London beyond this summer.

Still recovering from injury, Beale revealed that the attacking midfielder is making significant steps in a hopeful start of the season return.

It is difficult to assess at this stage what kind of fee the R’s would demand, with Willock possessing another year on his current deal, with QPR then possessing an option of a further year.

This could mean that they place a very high valuation on his head, similar to what Middlesbrough are doing in the situation of Tavernier.

Should the fee sit around the £10 million mark, then Forest should look to bring in Willock this summer, as he is someone who is already of Premier League quality and will continue to get better as the seasons progress.