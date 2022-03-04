Opinion: Nottingham Forest should take this approach to Brennan Johnson contract situation

Brennan Johnson has been the subject of constant rumour and speculation.

Nottingham Forest’s exciting young forward has only a year left on his contract following the conclusion of this campaign.

Johnson’s performances under Steve Cooper and his contract situation have combined to catch the attention of several clubs.

Brentford even attempted to sign the 20-year old in January but had an £18 million offer rejected by the Reds.

That was a lot of money for Forest to turn down midway through the season.

But the club’s hierarchy deemed the player too valuable to lose halfway through the campaign.

The general assumption since then has been that Johnson will leave the club in the Summer if Forest are unable to secure promotion.

Cooper’s side are still in with a shot of going up to the Premier League next season, with the side only three points off the play-off places with a dozen or so games still to play.

If Forest do get promoted then it becomes far more likely that Johnson will sign a new contract to stay at the club.

But Johnson raised doubt over his future this week by stepping back from talks over a new deal.

This really does indicate the importance of promotion in maintaining one of their key players.

But even if the side fails to get through the play-offs, the club should consider doing everything they can to keep him at the club regardless of his contract status.

Cooper took over the side in September after the Reds had already dropped a silly amount of points, which could end up being the difference between a top six finish and a failure to reach the play-offs.

But with a full Summer under his belt, Cooper’s earned the chance to give everything towards a proper promotion push.

Having Johnson in the side will help immensely in his ability to lead that push.

The amount that Forest could command in a transfer fee for the forward will be limited by his contract situation.

That means it likely won’t be worth the hit the squad will take in trying to find an adequate replacement that will be needed following a sale.

Instead, the club should give it a proper go by keeping Johnson for next season and with Cooper getting a full campaign in charge of the club.

Because if promotion can be secured within that timeframe then there is every chance Johnson could be persuaded to extend his contract.