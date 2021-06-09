Opinion: Nottingham Forest should sanction player’s exit amid interest from EFL club ahead of 2021/22 season preparations

Nottingham Forest will be looking to put their poor showings in the Championship in the 2020/21 league campaign behind them heading into the summer.

The Reds had been in serious danger of being relegated into the third tier of English football at one stage in that season, but picked up much-needed points towards the end of the campaign.

Chris Hughton’s side finished 17th in the Championship table, and will know that positive results simply have to come early on into the new season, otherwise another frustrating season awaits the club’s supporters, who are set to return to The City Ground in the near future.

A number of players are set to depart The City Ground when their contracts expire later this month, whilst others have reportedly been told they can find new clubs this summer.

So it’s certainly going to be an interesting few months ahead, as Nottingham Forest look to plan ahead for the new league campaign, where they’ll be eager to challenge higher up the second tier standings.

One player whose future remains unclear at this moment in time is Lyle Taylor, with the forward struggling for minutes during the 2020/21 season. The former Charlton Athletic forward made 42 appearances in total for the Reds, although only 15 of those were starts in this year’s league campaign, as he was often behind Lewis Grabban and Glenn Murray in the pecking order in Chris Hughton’s plans.

Taylor has been linked with a move to Stoke City ahead of the new Championship season, with the Potters reportedly keen on reaching an agreement to sign the 31-year-old.

Forest have been in need of a clear-out in recent years, and it wouldn’t come as a surprise to see them look at cashing-in on Taylor this summer, amid interest from Michael O’Neill’s side.

Taylor has struggled to replicate his strong run of form in front of goal for Charlton, whilst with Forest in the 2020/21 season. He netted just five goals in his 42 appearances for Hughton’s side, which doesn’t make for the best of reading.

At the age of 31 as well, some might argue that Taylor’s best years are beyond him now, and The City Ground faithful might be wanting to see one of their younger talents given an opportunity to impress in the club’s first-team heading into the 2021/22 season.

It’s a summer of change at Nottingham Forest, and I don’t think they’ll regret moving on Taylor this summer, even if that is to a Championship rival in Stoke City.