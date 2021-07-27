Opinion: Nottingham Forest should reignite their interest in this EFL striker

Much of Nottingham Forest’s transfer involvements at present regard the two full-back areas, and whilst that is most certainly two priority areas, attacking reinforcements should rank fairly high too.

Forest scored a mere 37 goals last season, with only Derby County scoring fewer. Despite the attacking talent they possessed during the 2020/21 season, they struggled to convert, and to some extent, create chances.

Glenn Murray has now retired, and Lewis Grabban and Lyle Taylor tending to operate similarly, they could certainly benefit from having a striker who is constantly looking to break the last line of the opposition’s defence.

Whilst the aforementioned duo have the attacking intelligence to make themselves space in behind, Dion Charles is a striker whose electric pace and subsequent ability to score goals caused mayhem in League One last season.

The 25-year-old has proven himself at various stages at lower league level and excelled in the English third tier last time out.

Charles’ performances last year have alerted the higher division, with Forest themselves being accredited with interest. In May, The Athletic reported that the Championship club had been monitoring the forward for a while, and noted that other Championship clubs were also in pursuit.

Charles has also proved to be an excellent presser of the ball too, proving to be valuable when out of possession. Again, this comes down to his pace and willingness to work hard for the team for the greater good.

The 25-year-old is not likely to be a cheap option, but all things considered, his £1.5 million valuation – as mentioned by The Sun on Sunday (23/5/21 p59) – is certainly not too high of a figure.

Forest have also tried their luck with Fortuna Sittard’s Zian Flemming this transfer window, showing a willingness to spend on a striker. The fact that the two clubs are miles away in valuations and from progressing the deal indicates that The Reds may just turn their attention elsewhere.

Charles is a player who has progressed up the leagues and is now in a position where he deserves a chance at second-tier level. Given that he is untested in the Championship, Forest may be holding back, but he is a promising forward who excelled in League One last season and would thrive off the service he would get with The Reds.

