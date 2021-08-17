Opinion: Nottingham Forest should reignite their interest in 24-year-old who scored 11 times last season

Peterborough United’s Siriki Dembele was subject of a rejected loan-t0-buy bid from Nottingham Forest back in January, as reported by Football Insider, with the forward’s decision to hand in a transfer request alerting a whole host of potential suitors.

Since then, Forest’s interest is seemingly fizzling out, however, he is a player that Chris Hughton should certainly look at again.

Dembele netted 11 times last season and assisted 12 during Peterborough’s promotion-winning season, proving to be as clinical in front of goal as he was creating them.

His impressive total of 23 goals contributions, added to the 13 he registered the season prior, but that campaign was brought to an end early because of Covid.

His impact is not only limited to contributing goals, as his ability to pick up possession in tight areas and progress the play, makes him such an exciting player on the ball.

Dembele also possesses the footballing brain to time his runs to perfection when running in behind, but his attacking intelligence also allows him to throw a defender off by coming short to receive the ball.

The 24-year-old is also a versatile option for Hughton to consider.

Dembele started 15 games as a striker last season, 13 on the left wing, and another 13 as a more advanced midfielder, displaying ability and influence from each of those positions.

The Championship is a new division for him, and it may be presumptuous to automatically assume that he would fit straight into the Championship and shine, but his cameo appearance against Derby County on Saturday, proved he can cut it at second-tier level.

Dembele arrived on the pitch after 60 minutes and got lots of early touches in. The lightning-quick forward made some marauding runs through the centre of the pitch on the counter-attack, before keeping his composure in the 100th minute to control the ball and find the bottom corner.

Forest struggled to score goals last season – a complete contrast to Peterborough with Dembele in the side.

The Reds scored a mere 37 Championship goals, and whilst they certainly had the attacking talent to produce in front of goal, it just did not happen last time out.

Dembele will bring direct and intelligent running to Forest, whilst also having the technical ability and vision to cause problems at second-tier level.

He may not be the sole answer in a 4-2-3-1, but his ability to operate anywhere across the front-line makes him a very good option for a side who need to bolster their attacking options, in order to compete this season.

Nottingham Forest fan? Bored? Try get 100% on this 22 question quiz all about Reds transfer deals from over the years

1 of 22 Who did Nottingham Forest sell Matty Cash to in 2020? Aston Villa Newcastle United Leeds United Wolves