Opinion: Nottingham Forest should re-ignite transfer interest in Birmingham City man this summer

As the season starts to come to a close, it’s yet to be seen whether or not Nottingham Forest will make the playoffs.

They sit just three points off Middlesbrough in sixth but also have Luton and Sheffield United immediately above them too.

However having progressed into the Quarter Finals of the FA Cup last night with a 2-1 victory against Huddersfield Town, it’s not just the league they still have to focus on.

Regardless of which league they find themselves in next season, Forest will no doubt be looking to strengthen their squad either with the intention of going up or staying up.

Back in January, Nottingham Forest were linked with signing Birmingham’s Kristian Pedersen but the signing didn’t happen.

However, Forest should be looking at the player again this summer regardless of the league they find themselves in.

Pedersen’s contract at Birmingham ends in the summer and despite attempts from the Blues, it was reported by Birmingham Live that contract talks had been held but Pedersen was not happy with the numbers that were on offer.

As it stands the player and club are yet to find an agreement and given Birmingham’s 18th place position in the league, it’s looking increasingly likely that no deal will be struck and Pedersen will be leaving his current club.

The defender would fit into Steve Cooper’s team well as he provides versatility which allows Cooper to set up with flexibility which we know he likes to be able to do.

Pedersen has played at both centre back and left back this season proving he would be a match for Forest on this front.

Furthermore, Nottingham Forest may need the player come summer. Although they are alright for now as they have Max Lowe at left-back, he is only in on loan from Sheffield United and therefore will return to his parent club in summer.

Forest did sign defender Jonathan Panzo, however he is still only 21-years-old and yet to make a senior appearance for Nottingham Forest. There’s no doubt he could be a great player for them in the future, but having him as the only defensive option on the left could be too big of a risk for Forest whereas Pedersen would provide the side with the experience.

There is no doubt Pedersen is an excellent player and could excel in a team high in the Championship or even in the Premier League.

In last week’s game against Bristol City which his club won 2-1, Pedersen contributed six interceptions, four clearances and two blocks.

Therefore it is clear that Pedersen could excel at the City Ground too and help improve Cooper’s side whether in the Championship or the Premier League next season.