Opinion: Nottingham Forest should re-ignite interest in Bristol City man

22-year-old striker Antoine Semenyo has been with Bristol City for his whole career after coming up through their academy.

After a number of loan spells away from the club, Semenyo got his breakthrough into the first team last season as he made 44 appearances and scored two goals.

This season, he’s so far played 28 times scoring six goals and contributing ten assists too.

Nottingham Forest first expressed their interest in the player in January when Lewis Grabban was injured but Bristol City rejected their transfer bid and no move happened for the player.

However, with the summer approaching Forest boss Steve Cooper should be looking at re-igniting his interest in the young player and trying to recruit his services.

It’s yet to be known what league Forest will find themselves in next season as they look set to be competing in the play-offs at the end of the season.

However regardless of whether they are in the Premier League or the Championship, they will be looking to compete at a higher level than they currently are.

Furthermore with plenty of interest in current Forest player Brennan Johnson, Cooper may also need to be looking at players to replace him.

We know the Forest boss does a great job with young players meaning Semenyo would fit into the side well and be given the opportunity to play regular football, at the same time as progressing his own game.

Given the fact Bristol City currently sit 18th in the league, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the young player have a desire to move himself up to a higher level which he is capable of doing.

The 22-year-old’s contract with the Robins expires next season which means they may be open to the conversation surrounding a transfer, as they would not want to end up losing out on the fee they could get for the young player that they have produced from academy level.

It’s understood that Forest’s previous bid was well below the price City had valued him at of £20million so City would expect to see a bid from Forest increase, if they were going to be tempted to let the player go.

However, it’s worth remembering that Forest’s bid in January was a late one and therefore this summer they may have more of an opportunity to negotiate it and depending on the league they find themselves in, their budget may increase too.

This would be a great opportunity for Cooper to get a promising young player under his guidance.