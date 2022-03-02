Opinion: Nottingham Forest should prioritise 24-year-old in summer window

It is difficult to predict which direction Nottingham Forest will head in come the summer due to the uncertainty over what division they will be playing in next season.

However, whether they win promotion to the Premier League or not, they should be looking to sign Keinan Davis on a permanent basis regardless.

The 24-year-old would arguably be more difficult to replace than Brennan Johnson, due to less competition for places currently in the squad and the fact that strikers typically cost a premium transfer fee.

Davis has a contract at Aston Villa until the summer of 2024, for two seasons after this one, that in combination with his age suggests that Steven Gerrard’s men will be able to demand a significant fee for his services.

Having said that, it feels unlikely that Villa would price Forest out of a deal, particularly looking at the players they have signed in recent windows but also the financial situation Forest could be in this summer.

If Forest do not win promotion this season, they are set to receive a hefty transfer fee for Brennan Johnson that could possibly be used to source a direct replacement and also lure Keinan Davis to the club.

The former England U20 international is not just a traditional target man, he is very underrated with the ball at his feet and there is plenty of scope for further development under Steve Cooper.

Davis’ impact does not just come with what he does in possession, his presence alone occupies defenders and creates so much space for Johnson, Philip Zinckernagel and Lewis Grabban, before his injury, to exploit.

This impact could be replicated next season even with changes of personnel around him with the squad already adapting very quickly in playing to his strengths.

Central midfield will also be high on the priority list due to having loan players in that position, however, looking at a player who could become a stalwart at the top of the pitch at the City Ground for years to come, the Reds have to take their opportunity and push hard for a permanent deal for Keinan Davis as soon as the season has reached its conclusion.