Opinion: Nottingham Forest should look to 43-cap international as short-term fix following Lee Buchanan setback

Whilst a lot of Championship clubs have been busy adding to their squads this summer, Nottingham Forest have stood still – but things could be about to change in the coming weeks.

Forest had to sort out off-field issues such as replacing their CEO, with Barnsley’s Dane Murphy arriving to oversee the day-to-day running of the club and to help bring new players to the City Ground.

It was something he did very well at Oakwell and he was a key part of the furniture as the Tykes reached the Championship play-offs last season, and perhaps a move for Derby County youngster Lee Buchanan was his idea.

News emerged last night from Alan Nixon that Forest had contacted their bitter rivals down the A52 and made a bid for the 20-year-old left-back, but despite the Rams’ finances being uncertain it wasn’t enough to tempt them to accept.

With Gaetan Bong seemingly not fancied by Chris Hughton and Tyler Blackett on the sidelines, the need for a short-term fix for the left-back slot is very important and whilst a deal for Buchanan or someone of that calibre is worked on, Forest could do with an experienced option there as well.

There aren’t too many free agents out there on the market that would fit the bill, however Neil Taylor may be able to do a job.

The 32-year-old has been released by Aston Villa this summer having made just one Premier League appearance last season, but he was fit throughout the campaign and didn’t suffer any injuries – it was just a case of Matty Targett being the preferred choice.

The 43-cap Wales international has plenty of experience in the top flight with 146 games in the Premier League under his belt for Villa and Swansea City, but he’s not likely to find another club at that level as he turns 33 in February.

A Championship club though he should slot right in at and with Forest lacking at full-back on both sides of the pitch, it seems like a no-brainer to make an approach for Taylor whilst he’s still without a club.

Someone will snap the Welshman up eventually and with just two weeks until the start of the season, Forest will need to move quick to sign any left-back unless Hughton plans to utilise young Jayden Richardson – naturally a right-back – in that spot.