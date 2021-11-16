Opinion: Nottingham Forest should join transfer race for highly sought-after Arsenal player

The January transfer window is now just a month and a half away, with speculation already accumulating around the EFL and beyond.

One player who has attracted a lot of Championship attention thus far is Arsenal and England U21 striker Folarin Balogun.

The 20-year-old, who was born in New York before departing for England at the age of two, joined Arsenal’s academy system at the age of eight.

The Mirror have reported that West Ham United and Middlesbrough are keen on securing a deal for the highly-exciting forward, whilst Sheffield United and Swansea City are also believed to be in the running.

However, two of the three Championship clubs in question already have a plethora of attacking options, with a move for Balogun not making sense for The Blades or Boro.

There is perhaps more of an immediate need for The Swans to try and strike a deal for the striker, but with the likes of Joel Piroe, Liam Cullen and Kyle Joseph all in their infancy when it comes to their careers in South Wales, it also makes the Swansea.com Stadium seem like not the best option.

One club who have not been linked with Balogun, but could certainly benefit from his arrival, is Nottingham Forest.

Steve Cooper has an excellent track record in developing young players who have been in the England set up, and that would make the Midlands club a favourable destination in the eyes of Arsenal.

The Reds currently have Lyle Taylor and Lewis Grabban as their striking options, but the pace, direct running and relentlessness that Balogun possesses makes him a completely different option to the aforementioned duo.

The sky really is the limit for Balogun and he could thrive within the revitalised environment at The City Ground.

Forest are playing some really exciting, attacking football, and he will not be short of service, with the likes of Alex Mighten, Brennan Johnson and Joe Lolley operating just behind him.

Balogun could also learn bucket loads from the vastly-experienced Grabban and Taylor, and he will undoubtedly return to Arsenal as a much more rounded player.

He is also a player who could bolster Forest’s promotion push, with the close nature of the Championship season this year suggesting that The Reds are well within the promotion picture.