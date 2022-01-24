Opinion: Nottingham Forest should join transfer race for 25-year-old Championship attacker amid Jed Wallace uncertainty

Nottingham Forest’s desire to bring in another wide player this month has been well documented but it appears they are struggling to get their main targets over the line.

And they are targeting Championship rivals for some of their most prized assets, namely Millwall and Blackpool in the form of Jed Wallace and Josh Bowler respectively.

Bids have been rejected by both clubs for their creative stars, with Bowler coming in the younger man at the age of 22 and having only signed for the Seasisders in the summer after his release from Everton.

Wallace though is a proven Championship talent and has been for many years – that saga doesn’t appear to be ending anytime soon but Forest may not be able to get a deal done with a potential play-off chasing rival.

Quiz: Have any of these 28 ex-Nottingham Forest players ever played for Derby County?

1 of 28 John Terry? Yes No

That means other targets need to be scouted out, and the ideal one could be plying their trade just down the M1 in Peterborough.

And he’s a man that is also attracting the interest of another Championship club in Bournemouth – that player being the diminutive Siriki Dembele.

If that name sounds familiar to Forest fans then it may be because he was linked with the Tricky Trees back in the summer of 2020, when they attempted to do a swap deal involving Tyler Walker.

Nothing materialised though and since then the Ivory Coast-born forward has played in the Championship for the first time with Posh, and has scored five goals this season so far.

His contract situation though means that Peterborough are at risk of losing him for absolutely nothing in the summer as that is when his current deal expires.

Director of Football Barry Fry confirmed that promotion-chasing Bournemouth had two offers for Dembele rejected at some point this month, but he hasn’t stated that he isn’t for sale – with it believed that it will take a ‘significant’ offer for him to be prized away from London Road.

That particular offer hasn’t arrived yet – but that’s where Forest could step in.

Not only could Dembele provide competition out wide but he’s also played regularly through the middle of the pitch for relegation-threatened Posh this season, so he would give Steve Cooper a certain level of versatility.

Five goals in a struggling team to his name isn’t a bad return either and his 6.08 attempted dribbles and 2.01 progressive runs per match suggests that he is a player that likes to get on the ball and excite.

Forest would not have to break the bank to sign Dembele – it would be a seven-figure fee but he should be in the club’s price range and if the Wallace and Bowler talks fully break down then he’s a player that should be seriously looked at.