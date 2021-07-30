Opinion: Nottingham Forest should join transfer chase for in-demand 30-year-old

Nottingham Forest are struggling to secure deals in their prioritised areas this summer, and with the Championship season just a week away, they may have to adapt certain aspects of their current recruitment strategy.

After netting a mere 37 goals during the 2020/21 campaign, attacking recruits ranks very high in regard to where Forest need to improve.

The Reds are currently looking at strikers to bolster their offensive line, but it is also equally as important for the Midlands club to add players who can create enough chances to win football matches.

The likes of Joe Lolley and Anthony Knockaert did not provide enough of an attacking threat last season, given their ability.

The left-back position also needs urgent attention. The departures of Yuri Ribeiro and Nicholas Ioannou, coupled with the uncertainty around Gaetan Bong’s future, means that Forest are desperately short when it comes to this position.

One player who can tick both boxes of the two problems mentioned above is free agent Marvin Johnson. The 30-year-old has swiftly emerged as a key transfer target for three Championship clubs, as well as Sheffield Wednesday over the past couple of days, but he is certainly an option that Chris Hughton should be considering.

Johnson has proved himself as an excellent scorer of goals and creator of chances over the years in the Championship, and last year was no different.

In 42 league appearances – which included 22 starts – Johnson scored three goals and provided five assists.

Current left-wing options for Forest include the youthful Brennan Johnson and Alex Mighten – two players with excellent potential, but with limited Championship experience.

The 30-year-old would provide an experienced option for Hughton to call in when required, whilst also acting as a mentor to the bright prospects.

His departure from Middlesbrough seems that it has been more about what they have brought in, and intend to bring in, rather than his ability at second-tier level.

Johnson has a wand of a left foot and also has the versatility to operate anywhere on the left side, as well as a number 10.

This is not to say that he is the solution to Forest’s perceived left-back crisis, but he is more of a forward-thinking option for games that Forest want to set up more attacking for.

Quiz: What was the score the last time Nottingham Forest played at each of these 24 stadiums?

1 of 24 Anfield? 5-1 W 5-1 L 3-1 W 3-1L