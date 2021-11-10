Opinion: Nottingham Forest should do all they can to strike transfer agreement with Sheffield United

Rhian Brewster has not enjoyed the best of times with Sheffield United, and whilst it seems that his time thus far has halted his progress, it is clear to see how talented he still is.

He is a player who could still go on to enjoy an excellent and successful campaign this year but somehow needs to find some confidence.

This notion of instilling confidence back into is vital because he appears to be unplayable when bag in-form, as Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper knows from when Brewster was on loan at Swansea.

Football League World exclusively learnt today that Cooper remains an admirer of the 21-year-old and could propose a loan move in January.

Not only would a temporary move help him rediscover his form, but it will be with a manager who knows how to get the best out of him.

The competitive nature of trying to get a place in Sheffield United’s front-line at present has not helped Brewster much, with Slavisa Jokanovic often deploying him in an unfamiliar wing position.

Whilst his direct running and subsequent pace justifies a move to the wing, he is much better when he is playing off the shoulder of the last defender.

Brewster has all the necessary tools to succeed in the Championship, with his pace, attacking intelligence, desire and knack for scoring goals, making him such an appealing player to have at second-tier level.

The young forward netted 10 goals in half a season with The Swans during the 2019/20 campaign, proving to be an integral part of why Swansea secured a play-off spot.

There is no denying that he has the ability to emerge as important again in the Championship, but it all comes down to this confidence factor again.

Cooper still sees the talent he possesses, and given his desire to re-sign the 21-year-old, he will know how to get the best out of him once more.

Brewster is at risk of being frozen out at Sheffield United, after just 154 minutes of football in his last nine games, and a move to the Tricky Trees could help revitalise his career.