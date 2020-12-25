Opinion: Nottingham Forest should consider making move for in-form EFL forward instead of Celtic transfer target

It’s safe to say that it’s not exactly been the season that Nottingham Forest supporters would have originally had in mind heading into the 2020/21 season.

The Reds made a number of signings during the summer, but the majority haven’t hit the heights set for them since arriving at the City Ground.

One area that Forest have struggled with in particular has been their options in attack, with both Lewis Grabban and summer signing Lyle Taylor struggling for confidence in front of goal.

Taylor has scored just four goals in 21 appearances for the Reds, whilst Grabban has netted one goal in his ten appearances for Chris Hughton’s side so far this term.

Therefore, it didn’t come as a surprise to see Forest looking at adding to their squad in the January transfer window, with Peterborough United forward Siriki Dembele being linked with a move to the club.

Dembele has been in impressive form so far this season for the League One club, with the 22-year-old having five goals and five assists to his name so far this term, as Peterborough mount a serious challenge for promotion into the Championship themselves.

With Celtic and Rangers also interested in a deal to sign the forward though, Forest might struggle to match both of the Scottish giants in the race to sign him.

So, it wouldn’t come as a surprise to see them have alternative options lined up, and another League One striker should certainly be on their wish-list.

Bristol Rovers forward Jonson Clarke-Harris is that player, with the striker being in scintillating form heading into the New Year for the Pirates.

Clarke-Harris has 12 goals to his name from his 19 appearances in all competitions this season, and has previously been attracting interest from the likes of Middlesbrough and Ipswich Town.

It seems difficult to believe that he’ll remain with the League One club for much longer, as he’s already shown that he’s a class above the current level he’s playing at in England’s third-tier.

Nottingham Forest need a player that can score goals in their side, and more importantly, is full of confidence. Clarke-Harris certainly fits that description as well, and you couldn’t blame the forward for wanting to pursue a move to a club at a higher level than League One in the near future.

At the age of 26 as well, the forward will feel as though he’s entering his peak as a striker, which could certainly make him a tempting proposition for a club like Nottingham Forest, who need someone that can fire them up the second-tier standings at the earliest of opportunities.

If Forest can sign a forward in the January transfer window, then they’ll certainly be on the right track moving forward, as they’re currently looking nervously over their shoulders in the Championship table.