Opinion: Nottingham Forest should be looking to cut ties with 30-year-old in summer revamp

Nottingham Forest have endured a frustrating league campaign on the whole this season, with Chris Hughton’s side still in contention to drop into the third-tier of English football.

The Reds are currently sat 17th in the Championship table, and are just eight points clear of the relegation zone, as they turn their attentions to their final 11 matches of this year’s campaign.

They’ve struggled for a positive run of results in the second-tier, which is largely one of the main reasons as to why they’ve struggled to propel themselves up the table this season.

It’s likely to be an interesting summer transfer window ahead for Chris Hughton at the City Ground, as the Nottingham Forest boss looks to make the necessary changes to his team ahead of the 2021/22 campaign, with incomings and departures likely.

Forest have a number of players that haven’t hit the heights originally set for them upon arriving at the City Ground, and they could be heading for the exit door in the coming months.

One of those that has struggled in this year’s campaign is Lyle Taylor, with the former Charlton Athletic forward signing for the Reds back in the summer of 2020.

Taylor arrived with an impressive record in front of goal for the Addicks, having scored 11 goals in 22 appearances for Lee Bowyer’s side, although his efforts ultimately weren’t quite enough, as they were relegated into League One.

The 30-year-old left the club when his contract reached a conclusion at the end of the 2019/20 season, and went on to sign for Nottingham Forest on a free transfer.

Taylor would have been hoping that he could replicate a similar goal record with the Reds, especially with the creative talent of the likes of Joe Lolley and Sammy Ameobi playing either side of him when involved.

But this hasn’t been the case for Taylor this term, with the forward struggling for both confidence in front of goal, as well as regular minutes in Chris Hughton’s side.

The former Brighton and Hove Albion boss has often relied on Lewis Grabban to lead the line for Forest this season, with Taylor having to make do with a place on the substitutes bench for much of this year’s campaign.

He has made 35 appearances in all competitions for Nottingham Forest, although just 13 of those have been starts in the Championship.

That spell of being in and out of the starting XI shows when it comes to Taylor’s record in front of goal this season, with the striker having just five goals to his name this term.

Hughton clearly doesn’t see him as the club’s first-choice striker at this moment in time, which is likely to be hugely frustrating for the 30-year-old.

Taylor has already shown that he can score goals at this level in the Championship, and will surely be tempted by a move elsewhere, as he goes in search of regular game time.

Even if that is to be a loan move to another club in the second-tier, then it could be a deal that works for all parties involved.

Nottingham Forest are set to return to action this weekend, when they take on promotion-chasing Reading, in what is likely to be a tough test for the Reds at the City Ground.