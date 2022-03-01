Opinion: Nottingham Forest should be aiming to strike permanent move for 27-y/o this summer

Nottingham Forest have experienced an incredible transformation under the guidance of Steve Cooper in recent times as they have managed to emerge as legitimate contenders for a play-off place in the Championship.

Cooper’s ability to get the best out of his players has resulted in a number of individuals making considerable strides in terms of their development this season.

Brennan Johnson has been a stand-out performer for Forest in the second-tier as he has managed to provide 15 direct goal contributions at this level.

Djed Spence has also delivered the goods on a consistent basis since sealing a temporary switch to the club last year from Middlesbrough as he is currently averaging an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.00 in the Championship for the Reds.

Whilst Forest will be keen to keep these two aforementioned players at the club following the conclusion of the 2021/22 campaign, they should also be looking into the possibility of making a permanent move for Philip Zinckernagel.

Signed by former Reds boss Chris Hughton on a season-long loan deal during the previous summer transfer window, Zinckernagel has managed to produce some eye-catching performances for the Reds during his stint at the City Ground.

The attacking midfielder has managed to find the back of the net on four occasions in the Championship whilst he has also provided his team-mates with five assists.

Zinckernagel’s best performance of the season to date came during Forest’s victory over Leicester City in the FA Cup last month as he scored and created a goal for his side.

Having demonstrated that he is clearly capable of delivering the goods against a team who currently participate in the Premier League, there is no reason why the 27-year-old cannot go on to make a difference at this level in the not-too-distant future.

However, considering that Watford are currently facing an uphill task to retain their top-flight status, there is every chance that Roy Hodgson’s side will be playing in the Championship next season.

Given that the Hornets are currently able to call upon the services of Ken Sema, Ismaila Sarr and Samuel Kalu, Zinckernagel may find it difficult to force his way into the club’s starting eleven when he returns to Vicarage Road.

Therefore, a move to Forest may turn out to be beneficial for his career as he has been handed the chance to play regular first-team football by the Championship outfit.

The only stumbling block that the Reds are likely to face if they are willing to make a move for Zinckernagel is the amount of money that they will have to pay for him.

With his current contract at Watford set to run until 2026, the attacking midfielder may not be allowed to leave the club unless they receive a sizeable offer for him.

Whereas Forest may be willing to splash the cash on him if they achieve promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs, any potential deal could rely on them selling some of their current assets if they remain in the Championship.