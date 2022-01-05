Opinion: Nottingham Forest need to sanction temporary move for attacking player amid Jed Wallace interest

When the January transfer window comes around, some clubs opt to do very little business or they wait for others to show their hand and do their deals at the end of the month.

Not Nottingham Forest though as Steve Cooper and his transfer team have got to work right away to bolster the squad at the City Ground ahead of what you imagine will be a promotion push in the second half of the campaign.

Arriving on Trentside already are striker Keinan Davis of Aston Villa and experienced defender Steve Cook from Bournemouth, both of which are somewhat of a statement of intent in the market from Forest.

Canada international full-back Richie Laryea is said to be arriving in the country in the next 24 hours to seal his move to Forest and bids have been rejected for Blackpool’s Josh Bowler and Millwall stalwart Jed Wallace.

The latter piece of news involving Bowler and Wallace shows Forest’s desire to bring in another wide player this month to add to Brennan Johnson, Philip Zinckernagel, Joe Lolley, Xande Silva and Alex Mighten.

With Cooper playing two wingers or inside forwards, bringing Wallace or Bowler in would leave him with six options for two positions and that would be far too many to deal with.

Johnson does not look like he will be cashed in on and Lolley still has over a year left on his contract so he will not be going anywhere – which brings the subject to Mighten.

The USA-born winger is still a teenager – not turning 20 until April – and for the longest time Forest fans were begging for Mighten to get his chance and Sabri Lamouchi handed it to him at the back end of the 2019-20 season.

Chris Hughton when he took over last season needed further encouragement to hand further opportunities to the wide player, finally giving him a chance in December 2020 and he went on to start several games over the Christmas period.

Mighten featured in the final 10 Championship matches of last season and it looked as though he had a big part to play in the current campaign under Hughton.

A change of manager though to Cooper has meant fewer starting opportunities for Mighten – just one in the league to be precise as he’s been relegated to a chief substitute, although he does often come off the bench to make an appearance.

Mighten has missed the last three games with a knee injury, but when he’s recovered he may find himself further down the pecking order if Forest manage to secure the signing of Wallace or Bowler.

And if that does happen, Mighten must be allowed to go out and seek some regular minutes – whether that is in the Championship, League One or the Scottish Premiership.

There will be many teams looking for an electric wide player of Mighten’s calibre for the second half of the season and it could be to Forest’s benefit as well as he could come back a better player with added experience – much like what the Reds are doing themselves with Djed Spence.