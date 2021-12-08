Opinion: Nottingham Forest need to be on red alert in January as David Moyes makes West Ham transfer intentions clear

Championship clubs could be looking over their shoulders this January as David Moyes has made his January transfer intentions clear for West Ham United.

The Hammers are flying in the Premier League and Europa League right now but they are in the midst of an injury crisis at the back.

They lost Angelo Ogbonna to a season-ending knee injury a few weeks ago and now Kurt Zouma has pulled up with a hamstring injury, leaving Moyes with just Issa Diop and Craig Dawson as centre-back options right now.

Moyes has confirmed that the London club will look to dip into the transfer market for a new player next month and one of those players that could be on the radar is Nottingham Forest’s Joe Worrall.

He is a player that was looked at over the summer, as reported by The Sun on Sunday (May 2nd, page 61), and according to Hammers insider ExWHUEmployee on the West Ham Way podcast, that interest could be re-ignited in the upcoming window.

Worrall is a player who hasn’t always been a regular at Forest, most notably spending the 2018-19 season on loan at Rangers, but he’s gone from strength to strength as a player for the club over the last few years.

After missing the first four matches of the campaign, Worrall has played every minute of every single Championship match since the 1-1 draw with Derby County back in August and has been a major part of Steve Cooper losing just one match since arriving at the City Ground.

Looking at the stats as well compared to other centre-backs in the Championship it is clear that Worrall is a force – he ranks fifth in the whole league in terms of interceptions per game with 2.2 (per WhoScored) and also fifth in terms of blocks with 1.1 per match.

In terms of passing as well, Worrall ranks 10th in terms of Championship defenders when it comes to accurate long balls per game with 4.5, so he’s not only good on the defensive end but also at progressing the ball into the attacking third.

There could be other Championship centre-backs on Moyes’ agenda – the likes of Rob Dickie and Dael Fry come to mind, but Forest need to be wary of any bids from the Hammers in January and hope that Worrall’s head does not get turned by any potential interest.