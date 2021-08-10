Opinion: Nottingham Forest must not sanction 22-year-old’s exit if Arsenal player arrives

Nottingham Forest are expected to complete their third signing of the summer in the matter of days, with Jordi Osei-Tutu set to arrive on loan from Arsenal.

According to Daniel Taylor of The Athletic, Osei-Tutu is close to joining the Reds on loan for the season, as Chris Hughton continues to strengthen his squad.

One of Arsenal’s talented young players expected to become Nottm Forest’s next arrival. Jordi Osei-Totu, a right-back, had impressive loan spell at VfL Bochum previously. Injuries with Cardiff last season, but well regarded in #AFC set-up. #NFFC proposing loan. @TheAthleticUK — Daniel Taylor (@DTathletic) August 10, 2021

On the face of it, Osei-Tutu is a positive signing. Not only is he a highly-rated young prospect who has come through the ranks at Arsenal, but it adds depth to a position which lacks depth.

On Sunday, in Forest’s opening day defeat to Coventry City, Jordan Gabriel started at right-back and gave a good account of himself at the CBS Arena.

Osei-Tutu, who is the same age as Gabriel, will now look to come in and challenge him for the right-back spot, potentially pushing him and driving him on.

But one thing Forest fans will fear is that Osei-Tutu is being brought in to replace Gabriel, rather than to challenge him.

That is because Gabriel, who was on loan at Blackpool last season, has been the subject of plenty of interest this summer.

The 22-year-old has been linked with a permanent move to Blackpool, with Sunderland also being heavily linked with his signature.

Forest reportedly slapped a £600,000 price tag on Gabriel to try and fend off interest, and it is said that they would only consider a sale if they managed to secure cover first.

Whether Osei-Tutu is being brought in as his replacement, remains to be seen, but the fact is, Forest would only have him on loan for the campaign.

Gabriel, meanwhile, is their own player. He has potential and is still learning his trade, and most importantly, there is room for development there.

If Gabriel were to be sold, this would leave Carl Jenkinson, who hasn’t been given a squad number having been told to find a new club, as their only back-up option.

To go from a permanent player and ousted player, to a loan player and ousted player, would be a bold move and one Forest may regret.