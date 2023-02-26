Opinion: Nottingham Forest interest in Norwich City man could well make sense

With just a few months of the season remaining, many clubs are already making plans for the summer transfer window, and unsurprisingly, Nottingham Forest are one of them.

It looks as though there could once again be more turnover in the squad at The City Ground once the market reopens, and targets are now starting to emerge.

According to reports from journalist Alan Nixon, Forest are now taking an interest in Norwich City centre back Andew Omobamidele.

Top scouts from Forest are expected to watch the 20-year-old, with the club thought to be planning to add to their defensive options in the summer transfer window, if they stay in the Premier League.

Given the circumstances, it does seem as though that interest could be a smart approach for the club to take in the lead up to the summer.

While they may have plenty of options in the centre of defence at this moment in time, that is something that looks as though it could change sooner rather than later.

As things stand, it looks as though Steve Cook is expected to depart the club at the end of this season, while at 32-years-old Willy Boly is approaching the latter stages of his career, and like Joe Worrall, Felipe and Scott McKenna, will be entering the final 12 months of his contract at The City Ground in the summer.

With that in mind, it does look as though the club could certainly benefit from the additions of some longer term options in that position.

At 20-years-old, Omobamidele is certainly someone who would offer them that at The City Ground.

Indeed, with the Republic of Ireland youth international having also played an important role in helping Norwich mount a push for the Championship play-offs this season, he has shown that he has the potential to perhaps make that step up to the Premier League in the future, having got a brief taste of that level last season.

But given automatic promotion looks to be out of reach for Norwich this season – the Canaries are currently 12 points adrift of second placed Sheffield United having played a game more – it looks as though the lottery of the play-offs is their only chance of winning promotion this season.

Should they be unsuccessful with that, then the windfall Forest will receive if they avoid relegation from the top-flight, could put them in a strong position to secure the services of Omobadmidele in the summer, particularly given the player himself is apparently keen to return to the top-flight.

Not only would that secure them a solid, long term prospect in that position, but at his age, it would also give them a player they may have the chance to turn a profit on in the future, should he continue his progression.

With that in mind, the it does feel as though there is a case to be made, for Forest to continue to monitor the progress of Omobamidele at Norwich, between now and the end of the season.