Opinion: Nottingham Forest identify three striker targets ahead of January – and one stands out from the rest

Nottingham Forest have been linked with a plethora of strikers in recent weeks ahead of the January transfer window, and more new names have emerged as potential targets.

The Reds are casting their net far and wide in a bid to bring in fresh competition for Lewis Grabban and Lyle Taylor for the rest of the season, with Goncalo Ramos and Martin Satriano rumoured to be interesting the Forest hierarchy, per journalist Will Unwin.

Nottingham Forest are looking to bring in a striker on loan in January. Their three main targets are Inter Milan's Martín Satriano, Brentford's Marcus Forss and Benfica's Gonçalo Ramos, I am told. — Will Unwin (@Will_Unwin) December 29, 2021

Ramos is a product of Benfica’s academy system and at 20 years old is a part of the club’s senior setup in the top tier of Portugal.

He has played 11 times this season, scoring just once with the majority of his appearances off the bench, and the other foreign-based target in Satriano is also just as inexperienced.

Having made just four substitute league appearances for Italian giants Inter Milan, Satriano has potential but lacks experience – the final target on the apparent shortlist though is one that does tick a lot of boxes.

He may have found it hard to be in the shadow of Ivan Toney last season, but Brentford’s Marcus Forss proved enough in 2020-21 to show that the Bees had two very talented strikers on their hands.

Forss is a Finland international who was actually at West Brom before switching to Brentford in 2017 – the striker only made eight appearances in his first three seasons at the London club though.

The 2020-21 campaign saw a more utilised Forss and a more productive one as well – he appeared a mammoth 50 times over the course of the season in all competitions and scored 10 goals, including in the play-off semi-finals against AFC Bournemouth.

Marcus Forss 🚀 Is this the goal that will send Brentford into the play-off final?#Bees #AFCBpic.twitter.com/NmNHiZe1j1 — Football League World (@FootballLeagueW) May 22, 2021

Forss though has not been utilised much at all this season whatsoever, with just six Premier League substitute appearances to his name.

It’s clear that the Finn needs game-time to develop into a top-class striker – can Forest give him that though? Steve Cooper only really uses one striker unless he’s going for a win in the second half and Lewis Grabban is in fine fettle right now.

He’s on their shortlist for a reason though and Forss out of the three aforementioned targets would most certainly be the ideal one to bring to the City Ground.