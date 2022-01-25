Opinion: Nottingham Forest could boost their play-off hopes by sealing deal for West Ham man

Since opting to replace Chris Hughton with Steve Cooper, Nottingham Forest have experienced an extraordinary transformation.

Upon Cooper’s arrival, Forest were in the relegation zone and facing the possibility of a battle for survival this season.

However, by using his tactical nous, the Reds boss has managed to guide his side to a tremendous amount of success in the Championship.

During the 20 games that he has overseen during his tenure at the club, Cooper has led his team to 11 victories in all competitions.

As a result of this upturn in form, Forest are now firmly in contention to secure a place in the play-offs later this year.

With the transfer window set to close next week, it will be intriguing to see whether the Reds opt to engage in any further transfer business.

Cooper has already managed to secure the services of Steve Cook and Richie Laryea on permanent deals whilst Keinan Davis recently joined the club on a temporary basis from Aston Villa.

One of the areas that Forest may need to bolster between now and the end of January is the left-back position as Max Lowe could benefit from some added competition in this position.

According to the Evening Standard, the Reds are reportedly currently in talks with West Ham United over a deal for Emmanuel Longelo.

It is understood that Longelo could be allowed to leave the Hammers on a temporary basis whilst a permanent move may also be on the cards.

If this report turns out to be true, Forest ought to step up this particular pursuit as signing the 21-year-old could prove to be a good long-term investment.

With Lowe set to return to Sheffield United following the culmination of the 2021/22 campaign, the Reds will be extremely short of options in this position as Gaetan Bong’s deal is also set to expire this summer.

When you consider that Bong has only been utilised on seven occasions in the Championship this season by Forest, it would be somewhat of a shock if he is offered a new contract.

Although it may take Longelo some time to adapt to life in the second-tier due to the fact that he has only ever made two senior appearances for West Ham during his career, he may end up making considerable strides in terms of his development by learning from Cooper’s guidance.

Having nurtured the talent of Brennan Johnson and Djed Spence during his time at Forest, Cooper will be confident in his ability to get the very best out of Longelo.

Providing that Longelo makes a positive impact for the Reds in the coming months, he may force Lowe to step up his performance levels.

By pushing each other to new heights, Longelo and Lowe could bolster their side’s hopes of securing a top-six finish this season.