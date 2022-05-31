Opinion: Nottingham Forest cannot afford room for sentimentality ahead of huge summer

Nottingham Forest have finally ended their 23-year wait to return to the top flight of English football.

It is a remarkable moment in the club’s history, particularly for this group of players who found themselves bottom of the Championship in September.

Steve Cooper has had a transformative impact on the club, the likes of which have rarely been seen at this level.

This current crop of Forest players are young and exciting, but there should be no room for sentimentality now that Premier League football awaits.

There are obvious readymade top flight standard players in the team already, such as Brennan Johnson and Scott McKenna.

However, star names such as Djed Spence and James Garner are only at the club on short-term loans that will leave gaps in the squad should they not remain at the City Ground beyond the summer.

But with limited funds available in the transfer market, Forest will need to really consider the worth of some of these players.

It is a harsh reality of modern football, but if the Reds want to be competitive in the Premier League then this is how it is going to have to be.

While Keinan Davis performed well and contributed important goals to the team, the reported £15 million figure to keep him at the club next season is one that the recruitment team will need to really consider avoiding.

There are a number of alternative targets that could be brought in for cheaper that could do just as well in the team as the Aston Villa player.

Spence was a crucial player to Forest’s rise under Cooper, but the reported £20 million figure and potential competition from Tottenham Hotspur should have the scouting team scouring the football landscape for other targets.

Brice Samba was the hero of the semi-final with his three penalty saves in the shootout with Sheffield United, but he has also lacked confidence and consistency throughout the season.

Either Samba will need to cut out the errors from his game wholesale, or potential replacements will need to be considered.

Others such as Lewis Grabban and Jack Colback have proven in the past that they are not Premier League standard and Forest will need to recognise this in their transfer business.

Cooper will have a mountain to climb to keep Forest from avoiding another long wait to return to the top flight, and summer recruitment will be essential in staying in the division long-term.