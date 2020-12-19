Opinion: Norwich should have no need to panic even if influential individual leaves in January

With the January transfer window now moving rapidly onto the horizon, the rumour mill is starting to spin again, and for Norwich City, that means plenty of talk around the future of Emiliano Buendia.

Having managed to successfully retain the services of the attacker during the summer transfer window despite their relegation from the Premier League at the end of last season, speculation is now perhaps inevitably begin rise again about a potential move away from Carrow Road when the market reopens at the turn of the year.

Given the influence that Buendia can provide for Norwich when he is on the pitch, you couldn’t blame anyone of a Norwich persuasion for being concerned by the prospect of a departure from the club for the Argentine.

This season alone, Buendia has scored six goals and provided six assists in 15 league games, at the time of writing, the sort of attacking ability that no one is going to want to lose from their side if possible.

However, if having to sell Buendia becomes unavoidable for Norwich in January, then it could actually be argued that that alone would be absolutely no reason for the Canaries to worry about their currently strong position in the Championship table.

Even if Buendia were to leave, it should be remembered that Daniel Farke’s side would still possess one of, if not the, most dangerous striker’s in the league in the shape of Teemu Pukki, while Jordan Hugill – who plundered 15 for QPR last season – can also find the net at this level.

Elsewhere, Mario Vrancic and Todd Cantwell have both previously shown that they can supply the goals from midfield, and youngsters such as Josh Martin and Adam Idah – who are both hugely promising – would surely relish the increased opportunities that could be provided were one of their fellow attackers to move on from Carrow Road.

It is also worth noting, that a potential sale of Buendia, could even be something of a boost to Norwich from a financial perspective, if perhaps not a football one.

With talk of a move to Arsenal refusing to go away, and three-and-a-half years remaining on Buendia’s contract with Norwich, you would imagine it would have to be a rather sizeable fee – £20million has previously been suggested – needed to prise the 23-year-old away from Norwich.

Should that happen, then the funds recouped from the sale from Buendia could mean Norwich would be able to afford to go out and get a direct replacement for the attacker, and in what is such a difficult time for clubs at this level, make them one of the Championship teams with the scope to go out and spend in January.

Add to that the fact that Buendia has previously made no secret of the fact he would like a return to the Premier League as soon as possible, you wonder if it could even be something of an unwelcome distraction for the Carrow Road dressing were he to stay beyond January, despite solid interest emerging in him come January.

As a result, while Norwich will understandably not want to lose Buendia if at all possible in January, if they do, then there is no reason for them not feel that they will not have enough to follow him back to the Premier League, sooner rather than later.